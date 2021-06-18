Kenny Chesney Announces Here And Now 2022 Tour Dates

Kenny Chesney announced his return to the road, plotting the Here and Now 2022 tour at stadiums across the United States. The tour will...

Kenny Chesney announced his return to the road, plotting the Here and Now 2022 tour at stadiums across the United States. The tour will hit 19 stadiums from April to August of 2022, beginning in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium.

“I can’t wait,” says Chesney, who had to pause his tour like so many others due to COVID in 2020. “Literally, here and now. In the moment. All of us together, like we’ve been so many times, but fresh and alive and in the music. That’s why we’re calling it Here and Now 2022. It’s the perfect name for this tour.”

Tickets purchased for the original dates of the tour will be good for the new dates and times. Those who purchased tickets to the original dates on the primary market but can’t make the new ones are eligible to ask for a refund within a 30 day period of the tour announcement. Those who purchased through secondary marketplaces will have to contact the marketplace to see if a refund is an option, otherwise their tickets will be good on the newly announced dates.

In the release annnouncing the tour and new dates, Chesney says his team opted to hold off from resuming shows this year, out of an abundance of caution for those who might not yet be comfortable attending a full-scale stadium concert. Originally, the team had planned on a 2021 run, but then called that off as COVID numbers surged in the fall of 2020. But with outlook on the safety of attending large-scale events continuing to improve for 2021 and beyond, his team thought the time was right to put dates on the calendar and get things moving again.

“Like it does for everyone, the idea of music, live music, fills me up,” the singer explains. “Nothing is so in the moment, so completely alive. I want to start 2022 with the awesome rush that embodies everything playing for No Shoes Nation is. We’re calling the tour Here And Now 2022, because when we get together, there is only the present – and it’s so electric and good, I know I don’t want it to end. I just want to be 100% there with all of you.”

Kenny Chesney Here And Now 2022 Tour Dates