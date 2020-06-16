Kenny Chesney Announces Rescheduled Chillaxification Tour Dates
No Shoes Nation now have new dates to catch Kenny Chesney on tour. The country star revealed rescheduled dates for his Chillaxification Tour, which had endured two postponements amid the current pandemic.
Chesney will now launch the trek May 1, 2021 in Tampa and has shows planned through August. He will headline stadiums in Milwaukee, Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta, St. Louis, Denver and more, though shows in Houston and San Antonio have been cancelled. A number of amphitheater shows were also on Chesney’s scrapped 2020 itinerary but are still in the process of being rescheduled for next summer.
“So much goes into the stadium shows, people have no idea. Take all of that, then factor in all the other issues that come with rescheduling, making sure there aren’t conflicts with baseball or other events nearby — and maintain the kind of quality we want to bring,” Chesney stated in a release. “There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people’s lives, so everyone on my team, the promoter’s team and all of the people we deal with have worked overtime trying to get this sorted out.”
Special guests Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead are on tap to appear on the new dates. Fans who purchased tickets for the 2020 dates will see them honored next year, while those unable to attend can request a refund before July 15, per Ticketmaster policy.
See the full list of rescheduled stadium dates below.
Kenny Chesney – Chillaxification Stadium Tour Dates 2021
May 1 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
May 8 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park
May 15 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
May 22 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 29 — Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
June 5 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
June 12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
June 19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 26 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
July 3 — Bozeman, MT @ Bobcat Stadium
July 10 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
July 17 — Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
July 24 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
July 31 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
Aug. 7 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
Aug. 14 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
Aug. 21 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 27-28 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
