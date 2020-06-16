Kenny Chesney Announces Rescheduled Chillaxification Tour Dates

No Shoes Nation now have new dates to catch Kenny Chesney on tour. The country star revealed rescheduled dates for his Chillaxification Tour, which...

No Shoes Nation now have new dates to catch Kenny Chesney on tour. The country star revealed rescheduled dates for his Chillaxification Tour, which had endured two postponements amid the current pandemic.

Chesney will now launch the trek May 1, 2021 in Tampa and has shows planned through August. He will headline stadiums in Milwaukee, Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta, St. Louis, Denver and more, though shows in Houston and San Antonio have been cancelled. A number of amphitheater shows were also on Chesney’s scrapped 2020 itinerary but are still in the process of being rescheduled for next summer.

“So much goes into the stadium shows, people have no idea. Take all of that, then factor in all the other issues that come with rescheduling, making sure there aren’t conflicts with baseball or other events nearby — and maintain the kind of quality we want to bring,” Chesney stated in a release. “There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people’s lives, so everyone on my team, the promoter’s team and all of the people we deal with have worked overtime trying to get this sorted out.”

Special guests Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead are on tap to appear on the new dates. Fans who purchased tickets for the 2020 dates will see them honored next year, while those unable to attend can request a refund before July 15, per Ticketmaster policy.

See the full list of rescheduled stadium dates below.

Kenny Chesney – Chillaxification Stadium Tour Dates 2021

May 1 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

May 8 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park

May 15 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

May 22 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 29 — Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

June 5 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

June 12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

June 19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 26 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 3 — Bozeman, MT @ Bobcat Stadium

July 10 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

July 17 — Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

July 24 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

July 31 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 7 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 14 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

Aug. 21 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 27-28 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium