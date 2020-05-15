Kenny Chesney Further Postpones Chillaxification Tour

Kenny Chesney has once again postponed his Chillaxification Tour, this time shifting the dates to 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The country star announced...

Kenny Chesney has once again postponed his Chillaxification Tour, this time shifting the dates to 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The country star announced Thursday that his scheduled summer tour – which was initially set to launch in April and then postponed until May 30 – will no longer take place this year.

Chesney wrote in detail on social media that despite his best efforts to put on the stadium shows, the tour cannot take place safely as the country continues to grapple with COVID-19 outbreaks.

“No one has tried harder than my team to make the 2020 Chillaxification Tour a reality,” he said. “Sadly, we can’t find a way to make it safe, to navigate water that’s just not getting any clearer. For that reason, we have to postpone this year’s tour. We are hoping to have the entire schedule for 2021 finalized quickly.”

The singer added that the decision to postpone has come following almost daily discussions with the NFL, venue staff, medical experts and city commissioners and he’s “laid awake many nights thinking” about how calling off the shows would disappoint fans nationwide.

Tickets will be honored on the forthcoming rescheduled dates, however, ticket holders can also request refunds when new dates are announced.

Chesney had said earlier this month that he was “cautiously optimistic” about playing live music this year, though his original tour plans now join the thousands of shows to be postponed or cancelled outright as a result of COVID-19. The Chillaxification Tour was scheduled in support of Chesney’s new album Here and Now, which was released May 1.