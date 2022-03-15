Pearl Jam Plot 2022 Tour Dates, Restricted Ticket Sales

Pearl Jam has announced its rescheduled dates for the long-postponed tour it had initially planned around the release of the Gigaton album in 2020....

Pearl Jam has announced its rescheduled dates for the long-postponed tour it had initially planned around the release of the Gigaton album in 2020. The band will perform shows across North America in two legs, taking place in May and then September of 2022.

Pearl Jam tour dates begin with nine shows in May, all on the west coast. Another 10 shows will take place in September, with shows in Canada, the Northeast U.S. and into the middle of the country. Most of the shows are rescheduled from that initial 2020 run of performances, though three new shows have been scheduled for May – at Save Mart Arena (Fresno, CA), Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA), and MGM Grand Garden Arena (Las Vegas, NV) – and then a single new show in September at Waterfront Music Pavilion in Camden, NJ. In between the two North American legs, Pearl Jam also has tour dates in Europe that will take place in June and July – also rescheduled from 2020.

Those who had tickets for the initial dates who opted to hang on to them will have them honored at the new dates.

Pearl Jam has once again doubled-down on its dedication to Ticketmaster, utilizing the Verified Fan system to restrict ticket sales to its concerts. Fans who wish to purchase tickets to upcoming shows must either be fan club members, or register for access through Verified Fan now through Sunday, March 27. Those who are deemed worthy by the algorithm will be notified about their opportunity to purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, March 29. There were substantial complaints regarding the process in 2019 when the initial tour dates went on sale, but apparently that wasn’t enough to get the one-time Ticketmaster foes to drop their signature service.

The only tickets that will be made available to the general public will be platinum priced – a tactic similar to what was done on Adele Las Vegas residency dates. Minimal numbers of fans will be granted access through the walled garden of verified fan, and those who aren’t will have to pay top dollar for their tickets.

Josh Klinghoffer’s solo project, Pluralone, will open for Pearl Jam on this tour. Klinghoffer will also join Pearl Jam as a touring member on these dates.

Pearl Jam North America 2022 Tour Dates

3-May – San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena

6-May – Los Angeles, CA | The Forum

7-May – Los Angeles, CA | The Forum

9-May – Glendale, AZ | Gila River Arena

12-May – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

13-May – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

16-May – Fresno, CA | Save Mart Arena *

18-May – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center *

20-May – Las Vegas, NV | MGM Grand Garden Arena *

1-Sep – Quebec City, QC | Videotron Centre

3-Sep – Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre

6-Sep – Hamilton, ON | FirstOntario Centre

8-Sep – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

11-Sep – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

14-Sep – Camden, NJ | Waterfront Music Pavilion *

16-Sep – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

18-Sep – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

20-Sep – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

22-Sep – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

*Newly Added Date