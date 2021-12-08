Sky-High “Dynamic” Adele Ticket Prices Sting “Verified” Fans

After much speculation and a full day’s delay from its original plan of going out Tuesday, the presale for Verified Fans to Adele’s Weekends...

After much speculation and a full day’s delay from its original plan of going out Tuesday, the presale for Verified Fans to Adele’s Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas went off Wednesday. Organizers never formally released any ticket prices, but speculation was that the average for the room would likely be at least $4-500 per seat, with prime locations going for far more.

As it turns out, that was likely too low of an estimation, given that Ticketmaster was apparently using dynamic pricing to capture the maximum revenue for the performances, cashing in on the enormous pressure they ensured would be in place on those who got codes for the high demand event.

After some pre-sale indications of a “face value” starting at $85 plus fees for the back of the room and $685 for the prime seats near the stage, prices appeared to be dynamically priced far, far above those numbers, dashing the hopes of at least some of the fans who got through the code system and the long queue only to be priced out on the primary market.

Adele fans on twitter alternately celebrated their getting a chance to score passes to the highly anticipated residency in Las Vegas, cursed the stressful and drawn-out process, complained over the outrageous ticket prices being asked, cried over not getting through in time to purchase tickets, or sometimes a combination of many of those.

Based on social media posts, it looks like the dynamic ticket price range for Adele in Las Vegas was far higher than expectations, with nosebleeds bumped to several hundred dollars before fees, and prime locations nearly ten times the assumed $685 high end.

Online for Adele LV ticket sales at the very second it opened for me & was #2000 in the queue. 14 minutes later & it was my turn. Nosebleed seats going for $600 ea. Yikes, too spendy! Oh well, it was fun to try! Still luv ya @Adele 💙💙 — MamaBix (@Bixbees) December 8, 2021

bruh within 10min everything sold out for @Adele tickets i want to cry 😭😭 couldn’t get anything — Stephanie DaCosta (@11_dacosta) December 8, 2021

Adele fucked up for not having set ticket prices — crystal ✨ (@mecrystal98) December 8, 2021

I love you @Adele but I have rent due… pic.twitter.com/URHxGaTJoq — Judy Cardona (@benootie) December 8, 2021

I love Adele dearly but when I finally got through and saw those prices…I just can’t. — Gretchen Weiners (@_NotoriousVIC) December 8, 2021

I still have my code for the next hour, If anyone is interested in @adele tickets. My cut off was $200 so I didn’t buy. Last I saw cheapest was $300+ #adeletickets — KP (@renka9903) December 8, 2021

@Adele Sad, I tried but all this adjustable pricing makes it impossible to snag a reasonable priced ticket. Oh well. Youtube music it is. 😢 — Jennifer A. Laurence (@jenniferalauren) December 8, 2021

The singer had already taken a hit on social media this week when the COVID policies of the show were announced, which indicate that those who hope to attend will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID AND provide proof of a recent negative test in order to attend.

It is expected that event organizers will declare a full sell out of the entire run of performances without holding a general sale for those who were not “verified,” but it remains to be seen whether or not there will be a late release of additional tickets and/or “platinum” offerings to the event as it approaches, similar to what happened to the BTS shows at SoFi Stadium this fall. For those hoping to catch a late drop, the Ticketmaster page for the Adele shows is here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/adele-tickets/artist/1159272

For those who wish to browse what tickets are available on the secondary market, there will likely be plenty available to select from – either from fans who were “verified” but can’t resist the high-demand option of reselling their tickets, or from tickets directly pushed by organizers to the secondary market.

