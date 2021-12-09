Broadway Expands Vaccination Requirement to All Over Age 5

The Broadway League announced that it is expanding its requirement for full vaccination against COVID to all patrons over the age of five. All...

The Broadway League announced that it is expanding its requirement for full vaccination against COVID to all patrons over the age of five. All 41 Broadway theaters in New York will now require proof of vaccination for that group beginning December 14, 2021. Those over the age of 11 have been required to show full proof since New York’s famed theatrical ecosystem was reopened earlier this year.

“With safety and security top of mind, we continue to stress the unrelenting desire that we have to keep our theatregoers, cast and crew safe,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League in a statement.

Under the new guidelines:

Children ages 5 – 11 may enter the theatre only when (1) accompanied by an adult who complies with the theatre’s vaccination entry requirements, and (2) has proof of at least one dose of an FDA or WHO approved vaccine.

For more detailed information visit: https://www.broadway.org/info/covid-19-updates/

Previously, children under the age of 11 were allowed to attend Broadway performances alongside a fully vaccinated adult by showing proof of a recent negative test for COVID. Children under the age of 5, who are not yet approved to receive a COVID vaccination, can still attend shows with a fully vaccinated parent and proof of a negative test.

As part of the policy announcement St. Martin pointed out that Broadway’s return had already seen the completion of over 2,000 performances before some two million patrons since the Great White Way returned to action over the summer, and expressed hopes that the expanded vaccination now available for children ages five and above would keep allowing for safe operation.

“We believe that our focus on safety has helped us achieve this milestone,” she said. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our theatres with their family and friends during this holiday season. There’s no better time than now to celebrate the return to theatre!”

Currently, the Broadway policy for COVID safety also requires all to wear masks for the duration of their time inside the venue, save for when actively eating or drinking. Both policies are valid through at least the end of February, 2022.