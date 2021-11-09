Broadway Extends Mask/Vaccine Requirements to February 2022

Broadway will continue to require all in attendance (above age 12) to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 through at least the end...

Broadway will continue to require all in attendance (above age 12) to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 through at least the end of February 2022, the Broadway League announced this week. Mask wearing will also be required by all in attendance at all times, save when eating or drinking.

Minors under the age of 12 will continue to have the option of showing proof of a recent negative test within either 72 hours (PCR test) or six hours (rapid antigen) of the performance.

“We know that our commitment to the highest level of public health standards in our Broadway theatres provides a safer environment and importantly, helps our audiences feel more secure,” says Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization. “We’re now delighted to welcome back audiences from around the world, and even more children and families to experience the magic of a live Broadway show as the holiday season approaches.

The move comes as the New York theatre community embraces the return of international audiences to its 41 Broadway houses as well as the myriad of other performance spaces, with government authorities recently removing restrictions on international travel for things such as leisure. Hopes are that this key block of past attendance will help bolster crowds as the traditional late-year peak of show attendance approaches.

“Since reopening, Broadway has welcomed back over 1,000,000 attendees to theatres in New York City,” says Charlotte St. Martin of The Broadway League. “It’s thrilling to see the energy on our stages and in our audiences once again. We are excited to welcome families, children, and more international visitors as our borders reopen and tourism to New York recovers.”

With the new batch of international travellers and vaccination open to those under 12 now, some adjustments were made to the existing policies. Now, those under the age of 12 will also be able to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 – with the second vaccination date at least two weeks prior to the show. International guests will be able to show proof of two doses of any FDA OR WHO-approved vaccine, with similar pre-event timing.