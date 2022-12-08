Def Leppard, Motley Crue Add “World Tour” Dates in 2023

On the heels of a massive North American stadium tour in the summer of 2022, Def Leppard and Motley Crue will be back at...

On the heels of a massive North American stadium tour in the summer of 2022, Def Leppard and Motley Crue will be back at it in 2023, adding several North American dates to existing World Tour plans that get going in February. The global tour will be joined on numerous dates by fellow rock legend Alice Cooper.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you!” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

Following previously announced shows that take the tour through Mexico and south American in February and March and then Europe and the UK from May through early July, the tour will return to the U.S. with an August 5 show at JMA Wireless Dome in New York. New shows have also been added at Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH), Fargodome (Fargo, ND), Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, NE), H.A. Chapman Stadium (Tulsa, OK), and Sun Bowl (El Paso, TX).

Newly announced dates for The World Tour go on sale beginning next week, with the general public able to access on Friday, December 16. Prior to that, presales kick off on Friday, December 9. Previously announced shows are already on sale.

Motley Crue & Def Leppard 2023 Tour Dates

Shows in italics are already on sale, shows in bold are newly announced

Fri, Feb 10, 2023 – Atlantic City, NJ | Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena^

Sat, Feb 11, 2023 – Atlantic City, NJ | Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena^

Sat, Feb 18, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico | Foro Sol

Tue, Feb 21, 2023 – Monterrey, Mexico | Estadio Banorte

Sat, Feb 25, 2023 – Bogota, Colombia | Parque Simon Bolivar

Tue, Feb 28, 2023 – Lima, Peru | Estadio Nacional

Fri, Mar 3, 2023 – Santiago, Chile | Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

Tue, Mar 7, 2023 – Sao Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque

Mon, May 22, 2023 – Sheffield, UK | Bramall Lane

Thu, May 25, 2023 – Mönchengladbach, Germany | SparkassenPark

Sat, May 27, 2023 – Munich, Germany | Koenigsplatz

Mon, May 29, 2023 – Budapest, Hungary | MVM Dome

Wed, May 31, 2023 – Krakow, Poland | TAURON Arena Kraków

Fri, Jun 2, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic | Prague Rocks *

Sat, Jun 3, 2023 – Hannover, Germany | Expo Plaza

Wed, Jun 7, 2023 – Solvesborg, Sweden | Sweden Rock Festival *

Fri, Jun 9, 2023 – Hyvinkää, Finland | RockFest *

Sun, Jun 11, 2023 – Trondheim, Norway | Trondheim Rocks *

Wed, Jun 14, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | COPENHELL *

Sun, Jun 18, 2023 – Dessel, BelgiumvGraspop Metal Meeting *

Tue, Jun 20, 2023 – Milan, Italy | Ippodromo SNAI San Siro

Fri, Jun 23, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal | Passeio Maritimo de Alges

Sat, Jun 24, 2023 – Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain | Auditorio Miguel Ríos

Tue, Jun 27, 2023 – Thun, Switzerland | Stockhorn Arena

Sat, Jul 1, 2023 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Sun, Jul 2, 2023 – Lytham, UK | Lytham Festival *

Tue, Jul 4, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | Marlay Park

Thu, Jul 6, 2023 – Glasgow, UK | Hampden Park

Sat, August 5 – Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Tue, August 8 – Columbus, OH | Ohio Stadium

Fri, August 11 – Fargo, ND | Fargodome

Sun, August 13 – Omaha, NE | Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Wed, August 16 – Tulsa, OK | H.A. Chapman Stadium

Fri, August 18 – El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl

^ no Alice Cooper

* Festival Date

