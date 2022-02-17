Motley Crue, Def Leppard Unveil Stadium Tour Plans, Add New Shows

Another long-delayed tour has locked into place for a return in 2022, as Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard’s The Stadium Tour, which was originally scheduled...

Another long-delayed tour has locked into place for a return in 2022, as Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard’s The Stadium Tour, which was originally scheduled for 2020, then postponed to 2021, and finally to this year, has been finalized. Plans for The Stadium Tour now include 36 concerts, with Mötley Crü, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett scheduled for the full run. Five new dates have been added to the existing postponed shows.

“After two summers of delays it is finally happening!!” reads an announcement posted to motley.com. “The world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends will hit the road together this summer for a coheadlining tour so massive that it could only be held in North America’s biggest stadiums.”

The Stadium Tour is set to kick off on June 16 at Atlanta’s SunTrust Park. It runs through the summer, with its final show scheduled on September 9 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. That is one of the five new concerts added to the run, joined by three shows in Canada (Toronto, Vancouver, and Edmonton) as well as one in Indianapolis. When the tour was initially scheduled, Allegiant Stadium hadn’t even opened yet.

Those who purchased tickets for the shows will have them honored at the new dates, with the rescheduled shows already on sale. Tickets for the new shows go on sale next week, with general public access beginning on February 25. There will also be opportunities for presales through each of the four groups, plus venue and promoter options as had been done in the initial run.

JUN 16 THU – Atlanta, GA | SunTrust Park

JUN 18 SAT – Miami Gardens, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

JUN 19 SUN – Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium

JUN 22 WED – Washington, DC | Nationals Park

JUN 24 FRI – Flushing, NY | Citi Field

JUN 25 SAT – Philadelphia, PA | Citizens Bank Park

JUN 28 TUE – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

JUN 30 THU – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

JUL 2 SAT – Jacksonville, FL | EverBank Field

JUL 5 TUE – St Louis, MO | Busch Stadium

JUL 8 FRI – Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field

JUL 10 SUN – Detroit, MI | Comerica Park

JUL 12 TUE – Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

JUL 14 THU – Cleveland, OH | FirstEnergy Stadium|

JUL 15 FRI – Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark

JUL 17 SUN – Milwaukee, WI | American Family Field

JUL 19 TUE – Kansas City, MO | Kauffman Stadium

JUL 21 THU – Denver, CO | Coors Field

AUG 5 FRI – Boston, MA | Fenway Park

AUG 6 SAT – Boston, MA | Fenway Park

AUG 8 MON – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

AUG 10 WED – Orchard Park, NY | New Era Field

AUG 12 FRI – Pittsburgh, PA | PNC Park

AUG 14 SUN – Minneapolis, MN | US Bank Stadium

AUG 16 TUE – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

AUG 19 FRI – Houston, TX | Minute Made Park

AUG 21 SUN – San Antonio, TX | Alamodome

AUG 22 MON – Arlington, TX | Globe Life Park in Arlington

AUG 25 THU – Phoenix, AZ | State Farm Stadium

AUG 27 SAT – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

AUG 28 SUN – San Diego, CA | Petco Park

AUG 31 WED – Seattle, WA | T-Mobile Park

SEP 2 FRI – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

SEP 4 SUN – Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium

SEP 7 WED – San Francisco, CA | Oracle Park

SEP 9 FRI – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium