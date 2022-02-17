Motley Crue, Def Leppard Unveil Stadium Tour Plans, Add New Shows
Another long-delayed tour has locked into place for a return in 2022, as Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard’s The Stadium Tour, which was originally scheduled for 2020, then postponed to 2021, and finally to this year, has been finalized. Plans for The Stadium Tour now include 36 concerts, with Mötley Crü, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett scheduled for the full run. Five new dates have been added to the existing postponed shows.
“After two summers of delays it is finally happening!!” reads an announcement posted to motley.com. “The world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends will hit the road together this summer for a coheadlining tour so massive that it could only be held in North America’s biggest stadiums.”
The Stadium Tour is set to kick off on June 16 at Atlanta’s SunTrust Park. It runs through the summer, with its final show scheduled on September 9 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. That is one of the five new concerts added to the run, joined by three shows in Canada (Toronto, Vancouver, and Edmonton) as well as one in Indianapolis. When the tour was initially scheduled, Allegiant Stadium hadn’t even opened yet.
Those who purchased tickets for the shows will have them honored at the new dates, with the rescheduled shows already on sale. Tickets for the new shows go on sale next week, with general public access beginning on February 25. There will also be opportunities for presales through each of the four groups, plus venue and promoter options as had been done in the initial run.
The Stadium Tour – Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett 2022 Dates
Newly Scheduled Dates in Bold
JUN 16 THU – Atlanta, GA | SunTrust Park
JUN 18 SAT – Miami Gardens, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
JUN 19 SUN – Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium
JUN 22 WED – Washington, DC | Nationals Park
JUN 24 FRI – Flushing, NY | Citi Field
JUN 25 SAT – Philadelphia, PA | Citizens Bank Park
JUN 28 TUE – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
JUN 30 THU – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
JUL 2 SAT – Jacksonville, FL | EverBank Field
JUL 5 TUE – St Louis, MO | Busch Stadium
JUL 8 FRI – Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field
JUL 10 SUN – Detroit, MI | Comerica Park
JUL 12 TUE – Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
JUL 14 THU – Cleveland, OH | FirstEnergy Stadium|
JUL 15 FRI – Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark
JUL 17 SUN – Milwaukee, WI | American Family Field
JUL 19 TUE – Kansas City, MO | Kauffman Stadium
JUL 21 THU – Denver, CO | Coors Field
AUG 5 FRI – Boston, MA | Fenway Park
AUG 6 SAT – Boston, MA | Fenway Park
AUG 8 MON – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
AUG 10 WED – Orchard Park, NY | New Era Field
AUG 12 FRI – Pittsburgh, PA | PNC Park
AUG 14 SUN – Minneapolis, MN | US Bank Stadium
AUG 16 TUE – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
AUG 19 FRI – Houston, TX | Minute Made Park
AUG 21 SUN – San Antonio, TX | Alamodome
AUG 22 MON – Arlington, TX | Globe Life Park in Arlington
AUG 25 THU – Phoenix, AZ | State Farm Stadium
AUG 27 SAT – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
AUG 28 SUN – San Diego, CA | Petco Park
AUG 31 WED – Seattle, WA | T-Mobile Park
SEP 2 FRI – Vancouver, BC | BC Place
SEP 4 SUN – Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium
SEP 7 WED – San Francisco, CA | Oracle Park
SEP 9 FRI – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
