Motley Crue Announce Rescheduled Dates For The Stadium Tour
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours June 19, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0
Motley Crue’s highly-anticipated Stadium Tour, featuring Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett, has been rescheduled to summer 2021.
After weeks of speculation, the rockers announced earlier this month that their forthcoming tour would be postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the trek was originally scheduled to kick-off this month, the tour will now begin on June 19, 2021 in Nashville and run through September 12, 2021, wrapping-up in San Diego.
Ticketholders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, as they will be honored at the new show dates, though refunds are available via point of purchase.
This will be Motley Crue’s first tour since the conclusion of their Final Tour in 2015. While the group claimed they would never tour again – and signed an alleged “Cessation of Touring” agreement – the band decided to reunite once again this year. Drummer Tommy Lee told radio station 95.5 KLOS that the group had been designing the tour for months before the postponement.
“So all that stuff is sitting in a ginormous warehouse,” Lee said. “And the only thing I can tell you is that it’s insane. You give us a ginormous place that seats between 40 and 60 thousand people with no roof on it, alls I can say is we had a blast designing this. It’s one of those where people are gonna walk out going, like, ‘What the hell just happened here?'”
Fans will have to wait just a little longer for that moment.
See the rescheduled dates below.
Motley Crue | The Stadium Tour – 2021 Dates
June 19th, 2021 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Nissan Stadium
June 21st – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ballpark
June 24th – Charlotte, North Carolina @ Bank of America Stadium
June 26th – Miami, Florida @ Hard Rock Stadium
June 27th – Orlando, Florida @ Camping World Stadium
July 3rd – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Field
July 6th – St. Louis, Missouri @ Busch Stadium
July 8th – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ U.S. Bank Stadium
July 10th – Detroit, Michigan @ Comerica Park
July 13th – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Citizens Bank Park
July 15th, Flushing, New York @ Citi Field
July 17th – Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park
July 18th – Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park
July 20th – Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 22nd – Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 7th – Jacksonville, Florida @ TIAA Bank Field
August 9th – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
August 12th – Buffalo, New York @ New Era Field
August 15th – Atlanta, Georgia @ SunTrust Park
August 17th – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
August 20th – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
August 22nd – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
August 24th – Kansas City, Missouri @ Kauffman Stadium
August 28th – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Miller Park
August 29th – Chicago, Illinois @ Wrigley Field
September 3rd – Phoenix, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium
September 4th – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium
September 7th – Seattle, Washington @ T-Mobile Park
September 10th – San Francisco, California @ Oracle Park
September 12th – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.