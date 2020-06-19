Motley Crue Announce Rescheduled Dates For The Stadium Tour

Motley Crue’s highly-anticipated Stadium Tour, featuring Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett, has been rescheduled to summer 2021. After weeks of speculation, the rockers...

Motley Crue’s highly-anticipated Stadium Tour, featuring Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett, has been rescheduled to summer 2021.

After weeks of speculation, the rockers announced earlier this month that their forthcoming tour would be postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the trek was originally scheduled to kick-off this month, the tour will now begin on June 19, 2021 in Nashville and run through September 12, 2021, wrapping-up in San Diego.

Ticketholders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, as they will be honored at the new show dates, though refunds are available via point of purchase.

This will be Motley Crue’s first tour since the conclusion of their Final Tour in 2015. While the group claimed they would never tour again – and signed an alleged “Cessation of Touring” agreement – the band decided to reunite once again this year. Drummer Tommy Lee told radio station 95.5 KLOS that the group had been designing the tour for months before the postponement.

“So all that stuff is sitting in a ginormous warehouse,” Lee said. “And the only thing I can tell you is that it’s insane. You give us a ginormous place that seats between 40 and 60 thousand people with no roof on it, alls I can say is we had a blast designing this. It’s one of those where people are gonna walk out going, like, ‘What the hell just happened here?'”

Fans will have to wait just a little longer for that moment.

See the rescheduled dates below.

Motley Crue | The Stadium Tour – 2021 Dates

June 19th, 2021 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Nissan Stadium

June 21st – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ballpark

June 24th – Charlotte, North Carolina @ Bank of America Stadium

June 26th – Miami, Florida @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 27th – Orlando, Florida @ Camping World Stadium

July 3rd – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Field

July 6th – St. Louis, Missouri @ Busch Stadium

July 8th – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ U.S. Bank Stadium

July 10th – Detroit, Michigan @ Comerica Park

July 13th – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Citizens Bank Park

July 15th, Flushing, New York @ Citi Field

July 17th – Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park

July 18th – Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park

July 20th – Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 22nd – Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 7th – Jacksonville, Florida @ TIAA Bank Field

August 9th – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

August 12th – Buffalo, New York @ New Era Field

August 15th – Atlanta, Georgia @ SunTrust Park

August 17th – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

August 20th – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

August 22nd – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

August 24th – Kansas City, Missouri @ Kauffman Stadium

August 28th – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Miller Park

August 29th – Chicago, Illinois @ Wrigley Field

September 3rd – Phoenix, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium

September 4th – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium

September 7th – Seattle, Washington @ T-Mobile Park

September 10th – San Francisco, California @ Oracle Park

September 12th – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park