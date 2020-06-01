Motley Crue Postpones Tour Following Months-Long Speculation

After months of speculation, Motley Crue has announced the postponement of their highly-anticipated summer Stadium Tour, which was set to feature Poison, Def Leppard,...

After months of speculation, Motley Crue has announced the postponement of their highly-anticipated summer Stadium Tour, which was set to feature Poison, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts.

The tour was set to kick-off on June 18th in Jacksonville, hitting cities along the way like Arlington, San Diego, Buffalo, Boston, and Denver before wrapping-up at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium early September. However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans grew worried that the tour would no longer be able to proceed as planned. Fans had mixed opinions; while many urged the band to call-off the trek, others were holding out hope.

However, Monday morning, the news of a postponement became official.

“We wanted to continue to communicate with our fans and update you with valid information as it becomes available,” Motley Crue said in a statement. “The official decision has been made to move all 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates into the summer of 2021.”

While the new dates have not been announced at this time, the band assured fans that all tickets will be honored for the postponed shows, and information regarding refunds will be made available shortly.

“Stay tuned, be safe and we will see you next year!” the band continued.

This would have been Motley Crue’s first time playing together since their 2015 farewell tour. Although they had signed a “cessation of touring contract” prior to that tour, all members agreed to tour again, basically overriding their own contract. When the reunion tour was announced, ticket sales surged as fans grew excited about the return of the iconic group.