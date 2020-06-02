Saints Football Takes Over Monday Best-Seller List

New Orleans Saints games sat firmly atop Monday’s best-selling events list. According to Ticket Club sales data, the Saints’ December 20 battle against the...

New Orleans Saints games sat firmly atop Monday’s best-selling events list. According to Ticket Club sales data, the Saints’ December 20 battle against the Chiefs earned the No. 1 rank while other late-season games against the Vikings and Falcons subsequently followed at Nos. 2 and 3. NFL dominance continued down the list while home games for the Bucs, Cowboys, Broncos, Raiders and Seahawks were scattered throughout the top 20.

On the concert front, Harry Styles earned two spots for Love On tour dates throughout Labor Day weekend. The British pop-rocker is slated to visit Las Vegas and Los Angeles over the holiday weekend with support from Jenny Lewis. Andrea Bocelli, Luke Combs and Jimmy Buffett tour dates fared well, as did future performances of Broadway favorites Hamilton, Wicked and The Music Man.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 1, 2020