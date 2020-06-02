Saints Football Takes Over Monday Best-Seller List
New Orleans Saints games sat firmly atop Monday’s best-selling events list. According to Ticket Club sales data, the Saints’ December 20 battle against the Chiefs earned the No. 1 rank while other late-season games against the Vikings and Falcons subsequently followed at Nos. 2 and 3. NFL dominance continued down the list while home games for the Bucs, Cowboys, Broncos, Raiders and Seahawks were scattered throughout the top 20.
On the concert front, Harry Styles earned two spots for Love On tour dates throughout Labor Day weekend. The British pop-rocker is slated to visit Las Vegas and Los Angeles over the holiday weekend with support from Jenny Lewis. Andrea Bocelli, Luke Combs and Jimmy Buffett tour dates fared well, as did future performances of Broadway favorites Hamilton, Wicked and The Music Man.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 1, 2020
- New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs (December 20, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA)
- New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings (December 25, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA)
- New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons (November 22, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (October 11, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings (December 13, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Andrea Bocelli (December 17, 2020 @ Madison Square Garden – New York, NY)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (September 5, 2020 @ MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV)
- Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (September 27, 2020 @ Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO)
- Wicked (August 15, 2021 @ Music Hall at Fair Park – Dallas, TX)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (November 15, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Wicked (May 1, 2021 @ Bass Concert Hall – Austin, TX)
- Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans (September 14, 2020 @ Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO)
- Luke Combs (October 30, 2020 @ Toyota Center – Houston, TX)
- Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (November 1, 2020 @ CenturyLink Field – Seattle, WA)
- Alan Jackson (June 25, 2020 @ BOK Center – Tulsa, OK)
- Jimmy Buffett (August 10, 2021 @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY)
- Celtic Woman (May 25, 2021 @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts – Boise, ID)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (September 6, 2020 @ The Forum – Inglewood, CA)
- Hamilton (March 21, 2021 @ Keller Auditorium – Portland, OR)
- The Music Man (November 21, 2020 @ Winter Garden Theatre – New York, NY)
