Barry Manilow, Musicals Bolster Mid-Week Tickets On Sale

Legendary singer-songwriter Barry Manilow is behind the top new ticket offerings hitting the market on Wednesday. Manilow has over a dozen performances scheduled at...

Legendary singer-songwriter Barry Manilow is behind the top new ticket offerings hitting the market on Wednesday. Manilow has over a dozen performances scheduled at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino early next year, all of which will be available for sale to the general public. Joining the music giant in the category are several well-known productions set to invade Florida’s Garden Theatre throughout the coming months. The venue will host performances of Hello, Dolly!, Beauty and the Beast, The Bodyguard, A Raisin in the Sun and more.

In the pre-sale category, a diverse mix of concerts and sporting events are among the bunch. Country star Cody Johnson and The Commodores appear for shows in Colorado and Mississippi, respectively. Several Professional Bull Riders and WWE events in Sioux Falls and Boston make up a majority of the pre-sale listings.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Wednesday June 3, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Cody Johnson Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park Grand Junction CO 07/18/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Commodores Gold Strike Casino Tunica Resorts MS 09/04/2020 09:00 PM TMUSA PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls SD 07/10/2020 07:45 PM TMUSA PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls SD 07/11/2020 06:45 PM TMUSA PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls SD 07/12/2020 01:45 PM TMUSA Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever O2 Shepherds Bush Empire London UK 03/05/2021 07:00 PM TMUK WWE Friday Night SmackDown TD Garden Boston MA 08/21/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA WWE Monday Night RAW TD Garden Boston MA 08/24/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA WWE NXT TakeOver: Boston TD Garden Boston MA 08/22/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA

General Sale