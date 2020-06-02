Barry Manilow, Musicals Bolster Mid-Week Tickets On Sale
Onsales June 2, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
Legendary singer-songwriter Barry Manilow is behind the top new ticket offerings hitting the market on Wednesday. Manilow has over a dozen performances scheduled at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino early next year, all of which will be available for sale to the general public. Joining the music giant in the category are several well-known productions set to invade Florida’s Garden Theatre throughout the coming months. The venue will host performances of Hello, Dolly!, Beauty and the Beast, The Bodyguard, A Raisin in the Sun and more.
In the pre-sale category, a diverse mix of concerts and sporting events are among the bunch. Country star Cody Johnson and The Commodores appear for shows in Colorado and Mississippi, respectively. Several Professional Bull Riders and WWE events in Sioux Falls and Boston make up a majority of the pre-sale listings.
See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Wednesday June 3, 2020
Pre-sale
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|02/12/2021 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|02/13/2021 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|02/18/2021 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|02/19/2021 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|02/20/2021 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|03/04/2021 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|03/05/2021 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|03/06/2021 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|03/11/2021 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|03/12/2021 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|03/13/2021 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|02/11/2021 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Carlton v Brisbane Lions – AFL Reserve
|Marvel Stadium
|Docklands,
|IC
|07/19/2020 03:20 PM
|TMAU
|Carlton v Sydney Swans – AFL Reserve
|Marvel Stadium
|Docklands,
|IC
|07/12/2020 03:20 PM
|TMAU
|Essendon v Adelaide – AFL Reserve
|Marvel Stadium
|Docklands,
|IC
|07/25/2020 07:25 PM
|TMAU
|Essendon v Hawthorn – AFL Reserve
|Marvel Stadium
|Docklands,
|IC
|07/02/2020 07:20 PM
|TMAU
|North Melbourne v GIANTS – AFL Reserve
|Marvel Stadium
|Docklands,
|IC
|07/05/2020 03:20 PM
|TMAU
|Richmond v Port Adelaide – AFL Reserve
|Marvel Stadium
|Docklands,
|IC
|07/04/2020 04:35 PM
|TMAU
|St Kilda v Western Bulldogs – AFL Reserve
|Marvel Stadium
|Docklands,
|IC
|07/18/2020 07:25 PM
|TMAU
|Western Bulldogs v Fremantle – AFL Reserve
|Marvel Stadium
|Docklands,
|IC
|07/11/2020 07:25 PM
|TMAU
|A Class Act
|Garden Theatre
|Winter Garden
|FL
|Jan 27 – Feb 7, 2021
|Jan 27 – Feb 7, 2021
|A Raisin in the Sun
|Garden Theatre
|Winter Garden
|FL
|Mar 3 – Mar 14, 2021
|Mar 3 – Mar 14, 2021
|Beauty and the Beast
|Garden Theatre
|Winter Garden
|FL
|Apr 22 – May 30, 2021
|Apr 22 – May 30, 2021
|Hello Dolly!
|Garden Theatre
|Winter Garden
|FL
|Aug 27 – Sep 27, 2020
|Aug 27 – Sep 27, 2020
|Matilda The Musical
|Garden Theatre
|Winter Garden
|FL
|Nov 19 – Dec 20, 2020
|Nov 19 – Dec 20, 2020
|The Bodyguard
|Garden Theatre
|Winter Garden
|FL
|Jul 9 – Aug 1, 2021
|Jul 9 – Aug 1, 2021
|Ugly Lies The Bone
|Garden Theatre
|Winter Garden
|FL
|Oct 7 – Oct 18, 2020
|Oct 7 – Oct 18, 2020
