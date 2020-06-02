LATEST
Onsales June 2, 2020

Legendary singer-songwriter Barry Manilow is behind the top new ticket offerings hitting the market on Wednesday. Manilow has over a dozen performances scheduled at... Barry Manilow, Musicals Bolster Mid-Week Tickets On Sale

Legendary singer-songwriter Barry Manilow is behind the top new ticket offerings hitting the market on Wednesday. Manilow has over a dozen performances scheduled at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino early next year, all of which will be available for sale to the general public. Joining the music giant in the category are several well-known productions set to invade Florida’s Garden Theatre throughout the coming months. The venue will host performances of Hello, Dolly!, Beauty and the Beast, The Bodyguard, A Raisin in the Sun and more.

In the pre-sale category, a diverse mix of concerts and sporting events are among the bunch. Country star Cody Johnson and The Commodores appear for shows in Colorado and Mississippi, respectively. Several Professional Bull Riders and WWE events in Sioux Falls and Boston make up a majority of the pre-sale listings.

Tickets On Sale — Wednesday June 3, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Cody JohnsonAmphitheater at Las Colonias ParkGrand JunctionCO07/18/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
CommodoresGold Strike CasinoTunica ResortsMS09/04/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
PBR Monster Energy Team ChallengeDenny Sanford PREMIER CenterSioux FallsSD07/10/2020 07:45 PMTMUSA
PBR Monster Energy Team ChallengeDenny Sanford PREMIER CenterSioux FallsSD07/11/2020 06:45 PMTMUSA
PBR Monster Energy Team ChallengeDenny Sanford PREMIER CenterSioux FallsSD07/12/2020 01:45 PMTMUSA
Rolling Blackouts Coastal FeverO2 Shepherds Bush EmpireLondonUK03/05/2021 07:00 PMTMUK
WWE Friday Night SmackDownTD GardenBostonMA08/21/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
WWE Monday Night RAWTD GardenBostonMA08/24/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
WWE NXT TakeOver: BostonTD GardenBostonMA08/22/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV02/12/2021 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV02/13/2021 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV02/18/2021 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV02/19/2021 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV02/20/2021 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV03/04/2021 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV03/05/2021 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV03/06/2021 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV03/11/2021 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV03/12/2021 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV03/13/2021 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV02/11/2021 07:00 PMTMUSA
Carlton v Brisbane Lions – AFL ReserveMarvel StadiumDocklands,IC07/19/2020 03:20 PMTMAU
Carlton v Sydney Swans – AFL ReserveMarvel StadiumDocklands,IC07/12/2020 03:20 PMTMAU
Essendon v Adelaide – AFL ReserveMarvel StadiumDocklands,IC07/25/2020 07:25 PMTMAU
Essendon v Hawthorn – AFL ReserveMarvel StadiumDocklands,IC07/02/2020 07:20 PMTMAU
North Melbourne v GIANTS – AFL ReserveMarvel StadiumDocklands,IC07/05/2020 03:20 PMTMAU
Richmond v Port Adelaide – AFL ReserveMarvel StadiumDocklands,IC07/04/2020 04:35 PMTMAU
St Kilda v Western Bulldogs – AFL ReserveMarvel StadiumDocklands,IC07/18/2020 07:25 PMTMAU
Western Bulldogs v Fremantle – AFL ReserveMarvel StadiumDocklands,IC07/11/2020 07:25 PMTMAU
A Class ActGarden TheatreWinter GardenFLJan 27 – Feb 7, 2021Jan 27 – Feb 7, 2021
A Raisin in the SunGarden TheatreWinter GardenFLMar 3 – Mar 14, 2021Mar 3 – Mar 14, 2021
Beauty and the BeastGarden TheatreWinter GardenFLApr 22 – May 30, 2021Apr 22 – May 30, 2021
Hello Dolly!Garden TheatreWinter GardenFLAug 27 – Sep 27, 2020Aug 27 – Sep 27, 2020
Matilda The MusicalGarden TheatreWinter GardenFLNov 19 – Dec 20, 2020Nov 19 – Dec 20, 2020
The BodyguardGarden TheatreWinter GardenFLJul 9 – Aug 1, 2021Jul 9 – Aug 1, 2021
Ugly Lies The BoneGarden TheatreWinter GardenFLOct 7 – Oct 18, 2020Oct 7 – Oct 18, 2020
