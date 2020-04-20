Motley Crue Fans Divided On Stadium Tour Likelihood

LATEST
Motley Crue are slated to kick-off a massive stadium tour this summer with an all-star lineup featuring Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts. However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans are wondering if the trek will still go on as planned.

The highly-anticipated 31-date trek, which was announced late last year, is set to kick-off in Miami, Florida early July, followed by gigs in cities like Houston, San Francisco, Buffalo, Seattle, and Denver. They’ll hit venues like Boston’s Fenway Park, Citi Field in Flushing, and Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park before wrapping-up at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on September 5.

Thousands of concerts and festivals across the globe are either being postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. In an interview with Billboard earlier this month, drummer Tommy Lee said the trek is “still a go” and the band has been in “constant communication,” noting that the group has been putting something together to keep their audiences satisfied.

“By the time all this fucking apocalyptic bullshit is over, I think everyone’s going to be in a really good mood to go out and have the fucking best time ever,” Lee said. “I really do. I hope everyone stays inside, and we can get a fucking grip on this and get back to people living their normal lives.”

However, over the past couple of weeks, fans are having mixed emotions about whether or not the tour will go on as planned. While some believe the virus will clear up by the summer, others are not expecting the tour to proceed.

Others are hoping to finally receive an official update from the band regarding the shows and necessary precautions ahead of the tour.

What do you think? Will the tour go on, be postponed, or outright cancelled?

We’ll update this story if any more information regarding The Stadium Tour becomes available.

