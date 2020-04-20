Motley Crue Fans Divided On Stadium Tour Likelihood

Motley Crue are slated to kick-off a massive stadium tour this summer with an all-star lineup featuring Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and...

Motley Crue are slated to kick-off a massive stadium tour this summer with an all-star lineup featuring Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts. However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans are wondering if the trek will still go on as planned.

The highly-anticipated 31-date trek, which was announced late last year, is set to kick-off in Miami, Florida early July, followed by gigs in cities like Houston, San Francisco, Buffalo, Seattle, and Denver. They’ll hit venues like Boston’s Fenway Park, Citi Field in Flushing, and Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park before wrapping-up at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on September 5.

Thousands of concerts and festivals across the globe are either being postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. In an interview with Billboard earlier this month, drummer Tommy Lee said the trek is “still a go” and the band has been in “constant communication,” noting that the group has been putting something together to keep their audiences satisfied.

“By the time all this fucking apocalyptic bullshit is over, I think everyone’s going to be in a really good mood to go out and have the fucking best time ever,” Lee said. “I really do. I hope everyone stays inside, and we can get a fucking grip on this and get back to people living their normal lives.”

However, over the past couple of weeks, fans are having mixed emotions about whether or not the tour will go on as planned. While some believe the virus will clear up by the summer, others are not expecting the tour to proceed.

Tommy. Bad news man. You aren’t doing any stadiums in June! — Neill O (@neill_o) March 27, 2020

See you In July! — John Carr (@johncarr) March 27, 2020

It ain’t happening I’m sorry — Alex (@Beeg_Yoshee) March 27, 2020

The only thing I’m looking forward too. Can’t wait to see you in July! — 🤘🏻иⅰккⅰ Я4б3 || CrüeIsBack 🤘🏻 (@Nikki_R4G3) March 27, 2020

Others are hoping to finally receive an official update from the band regarding the shows and necessary precautions ahead of the tour.

@MotleyCrue anything on the stadium tour. I’ve held off on my vacation & hotel travel reservations. Can’t afford to lose the money if it cancels — matt (@Mattstjhn23) April 20, 2020

Hey, is the tour on in some capacity, or what? Give us some info please. — Steven Woods (@My_news_feed) April 20, 2020

Surely the tour needs to be postponed. We love the Crue and it’s painful for all, but the virus spread is relentless and stadiums full of people serve as a Petri dish.

Please don’t put the fans at risk. I was flying from Australia for 3 shows I stand to lose plenty. Safety first — 32Pride (@graymase) April 20, 2020

Can’t help but wonder if the Motley Crue tour will proceed this Summer. — phx_ esq (@esq_iceman) April 20, 2020

Is there a date when a decision will be made about the viability of the Stadium tour? I appreciate Trump announced a staged relaxation if restrictions and phase 2 permitting arenas contingent on social distancing, but how is it possible to SD a sell out stadium?!! — Jevon (@Official_Jevon) April 18, 2020

What do you think? Will the tour go on, be postponed, or outright cancelled?

We’ll update this story if any more information regarding The Stadium Tour becomes available.