Sports Fans Divided On When To Return To Live Events

Sporting events are gradually returning and plotting ways to safely welcome fans back into the stands. But even if spectators are allowed into games, many are split on when they would return to events.

A survey conducted by sports and entertainment ticket provider Experience depicts a divided stance on whether fans will jump at the chance to attend live events again.

A slight majority of 55 percent of survey participants noted that they would go back to live events today if given the chance, while the remaining 45 percent preferred to slowly come back within the year so long as protocols like limited capacity seating and social distancing were enforced.

“Teams and venues have the unique opportunity to build a greater sense of loyalty with fans in support of a safe return to events,” said Experience CEO Junior Gaspard in a statement. “Implementing flexible ticketing options, including giving fans the ability to return tickets or gain a refund on tickets, can help drive crowds back to events. The data also indicates smaller ticketing packages and single event ticket programs will have more appeal in the short term and should be considered proactively.”

Certain protocols onsite were also a hot topic among fans, with 54 percent of those ready for a return of sports today demanding cleaner venues before entering and 35 percent preferring to see health checkpoints onsite. Concession and merchandise areas could look different as well given that 30 percent of respondents indicated they would spend less than usual when returning to events.

Season ticket holders spoke out about policy updates they want to see at future games. 60 percent noted that they would require either refundable packages or flexible return policies and 30 percent of season ticket owners survey indicated they wish to see socially distant seating to renew their tickets.

Ticket returns were also a priority for 43 percent of all survey participants should their event be cancelled.