LATEST
Brooks & Dunn Plan Reboot 2023 Tour With Scotty McCreery Brooks & Dunn Plan Reboot 2023 Tour With Scotty McCreery

Brooks & Dunn Plan Reboot 2023 Tour With Scotty McCreery

ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours January 25, 2023 Dave Clark 0

Brooks & Dunn23 Brooks & Dunn tickets2 Brooks & Dunn Tour Dates2 Scotty McCreery7
Brooks & Dunn are going to be on the road, looking to “reboot” 2023 as they extended their running tour with new dates beginning... Brooks & Dunn Plan Reboot 2023 Tour With Scotty McCreery

Brooks & Dunn are going to be on the road, looking to “reboot” 2023 as they extended their running tour with new dates beginning in late spring. The Reboot 2023 tour will see the best-selling duo perform in 17 new cities, joined by Scotty McCreery.

“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya! We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave …can’t wait!!” said Kix Brooks.

“The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again,” said Ronnie Dunn. “More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been! Unbelievable band of friends.…annnnnd YOU! Together, let’s rock the house!!”

The tour, which extends the duo’s first tour in more than 10 years from 2021 and ’22 gets underway on May 4 with a show at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City and continues through a June 17 stop at Greensboro (NC) Coliseum. In between, stops include Dickies Arena (Ft. Worth, TX), PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA), CHI Health Center (Omaha, NE), Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN), and Amway Center (Orlando, FL).

Tickets are on sale this week, available for all but one date to the general public on Friday, January 27. Presale options are also open for the tour now, varying by date. The June 8 show at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia is on sale Friday, February 3.

Ticket Links

Brooks & Dunn tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS
Brooks & Dunn tickets at ScoreBig
Brooks & Dunn tickets at SeatGeek
Brooks & Dunn tickets at StubHub
Brooks & Dunn tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS
Brooks & Dunn tickets at Vivid Seats

Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2023 TOUR Dates:

Thu May 04 – Kansas City, MO – T- Mobile Center
Fri May 05 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Sat May 06 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Thu May 11 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Fri May 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat May 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Thu May 18 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Fri May 19 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat May 20 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Thu Jun 01 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Fri Jun 02 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sat Jun 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Thu Jun 08 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena+
Sat Jun 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Thu June 15 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Fri Jun 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sat Jun 17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

+On Sale Friday, February 3

Last Updated on January 25, 2023 by Dave Clark

TicketSmarter - A Smarter Way to buy tickets
SeatGeek
Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2006 - 2022 TicketNews®