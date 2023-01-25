Brooks & Dunn Plan Reboot 2023 Tour With Scotty McCreery

Brooks & Dunn are going to be on the road, looking to “reboot” 2023 as they extended their running tour with new dates beginning...

Brooks & Dunn are going to be on the road, looking to “reboot” 2023 as they extended their running tour with new dates beginning in late spring. The Reboot 2023 tour will see the best-selling duo perform in 17 new cities, joined by Scotty McCreery.

Excited to announce @ScottyMcCreery and @_megmoroney will be hittin’ the road with us this year on the REBOOT 2023 Tour! Tickets on sale Friday at 10am local time! See y’all soon… https://t.co/odrwRxPhm8 pic.twitter.com/vSa0SQd9ep — Brooks & Dunn (@BrooksAndDunn) January 25, 2023

“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya! We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave …can’t wait!!” said Kix Brooks.

“The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again,” said Ronnie Dunn. “More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been! Unbelievable band of friends.…annnnnd YOU! Together, let’s rock the house!!”

The tour, which extends the duo’s first tour in more than 10 years from 2021 and ’22 gets underway on May 4 with a show at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City and continues through a June 17 stop at Greensboro (NC) Coliseum. In between, stops include Dickies Arena (Ft. Worth, TX), PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA), CHI Health Center (Omaha, NE), Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN), and Amway Center (Orlando, FL).

Tickets are on sale this week, available for all but one date to the general public on Friday, January 27. Presale options are also open for the tour now, varying by date. The June 8 show at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia is on sale Friday, February 3.

Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2023 TOUR Dates:

Thu May 04 – Kansas City, MO – T- Mobile Center

Fri May 05 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sat May 06 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu May 11 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Fri May 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat May 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Thu May 18 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Fri May 19 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat May 20 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Thu Jun 01 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Fri Jun 02 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sat Jun 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Thu Jun 08 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena+

Sat Jun 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Thu June 15 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Fri Jun 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sat Jun 17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

+On Sale Friday, February 3

