Brooks & Dunn to Perform First Arena Tour in a Decade

Brooks & Dunn announced plans to “reboot” once more in 2022, bringing performances to 19 cities across the United States in May and June. The best-selling duo initially reunited for their first tour in a decade in 2021, and decided not to put off on getting back together again.

“Last year we fired up the buses and ‘let it roll’ again,” shared Kix Brooks. “Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to…damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”

Joining Brooks & Dunn on tour are a stacked lineup of guests and openers, including Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi, and more.

“It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to…yet,” added Ronnie Dunn. “Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later.”

We are headed to a city near you! Officially announcing our REBOOT 2022 TOUR kicking off May 5th with friends @GabbyBarrett_, @JordanCWDavis, @RileyGreenMusic, @walkerhayes, @JonPardi and more. Tickets on sale March 4th at 10am. Get all the info here… https://t.co/pqwY4F0IFG pic.twitter.com/QNaJSK3eZn — Brooks & Dunn (@BrooksAndDunn) February 28, 2022

Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2022 tour dates kick off on May 5 in Evansville, Indiana and runs through a June 25 show at Detroit’s Pine Knob Music Theatre. In between, stops include Knoxville, Tennessee, Tulsa, Oklahoma, San Antonio, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets for Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2022 tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, Marcy 4. Presale opportunities will also be available throughout the coming week, beginning on Tuesday.

Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2022 TOUR Dates:

5/5/22 Evansville, IN – w/ Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth | Ford Center

5/6/22 Grand Rapids, MI – w/ Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth | Van Andel Arena

5/12/22 Brandon, MS – w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade | Brandon Amphitheater

5/13/22 Huntsville, AL – w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade@ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

5/14/22 Knoxville, TN – w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade | Thompson Boling Arena

5/20/22 Wichita, KS – w/ Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean | INTRUST Bank Arena

5/21/22 Tulsa, OK – w/ Riley Green, Jackson Dean | BOK Center

5/22/22 Springfield, MO – w/ Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean | JQH Arena

6/3/22 Estero, FL – w/ Gabby Barrett, King Calaway | Hertz Arena

6/4/22 Jacksonville, FL – w/ Gabby Barrett, King Calaway | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

6/9/22 Lafayette, LA – w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael | CAJUNDOME

6/10/22 Bossier City, LA – w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael | Brookshire Grocery Arena

6/11/22 San Antonio, TX – w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael | AT&T Center

6/16/22 Savannah, GA – w/ Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden | Enmarket Arena

6/17/22 Greenville, SC – w/ Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

6/18/22 Nashville, TN – w/ TBD, Tyler Braden | Bridgestone Arena*

6/23/22 Charleston, WV – w/ TBD, Tenille Townes | Charleston Coliseum

6/24/22 Toledo, OH – w/ TBD, Tenille Townes | Huntington Center

6/25/22 Detroit, MI – w/ TBD, Tenille Townes | Pine Knob Music Theatre – WYCD Hoedown