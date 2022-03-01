The Chicks Tour Announced for June Through August 2022

The Chicks will be on the road in 2022, announcing The Chicks Tour with support from Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis at select dates....

The Chicks will be on the road in 2022, announcing The Chicks Tour with support from Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis at select dates. The Chicks Tour is scheduled to hit 27 cities between its June start and August wrap, with tickets on sale this week.

Excited to announce our 2022 tour! 💕 We can’t wait to see you all again! We’ll be joined by @PattyGMusic* and @jennylewis^ at select dates. Tickets on sale Friday, March 4th at 10am local. https://t.co/YvCDw0ndHJ#CHX2022 pic.twitter.com/WNG6DOUUVg — The Chicks (@thechicks) February 28, 2022

Multi-platinum selling superstars and 13-time GRAMMY winners, The Chicks released their first studio album in nearly 14 years in 2020, with GASLIGHTER helping cement their reputation as the best-selling U.S. female band in history.

The Chicks tour dates begin in June with a stop at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, winding through July and August with a final performance scheduled for August 13 at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Gorge, Washington. Along the way, the trio have stops including Pine Knob in Detroit, Jones Beach in New York, PNC Pavilion in Charlotte, and two shows at The Greek Theatre.

Tickets for The Chicks Tour in 2022 go on sale this week, with tickets available to the general public beginning Friday, March 4. Presales for both members of the group’s fan club and for Citi cardmembers begin on Tuesday, March 1, with other presales available for promoter and venue groups by show.

THE CHICKS TOUR DATES – Summer 2022



Tue Jun 14 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

Wed Jun 15 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

Tue Jun 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

Wed Jun 22 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

Fri Jun 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

Mon Jun 27 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center *

Wed Jun 29 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

Thu Jun 30 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

Sat Jul 02 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

Tue Jul 05 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center *

Wed Jul 06 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center *

Fri Jul 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion *

Sat Jul 09 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

Tue Jul 12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

Thu Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

Sat Jul 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

Sat Jul 23 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

Mon Jul 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

Tue Jul 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

Fri Jul 29 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl** ^

Sat Jul 30 – Mountain View, CA –Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

Tue Aug 02 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ** ^

Fri Aug 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre *

Sat Aug 06 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre *

Tue Aug 09 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Sat Aug 13 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre *

* Support: Patty Griffin

^ Support: Jenny Lewis