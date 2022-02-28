OneRepublic Announce ‘Never Ending Summer Tour’ Dates

OneRepublic has announced plans for a full summer tour in 2022, joined by special guests NEEDTOBREATHE. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will comprise...

OneRepublic has announced plans for a full summer tour in 2022, joined by special guests NEEDTOBREATHE. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will comprise of 40 dates across North America beginning in July. The tour announcement Friday was timed with the release of a new video for the group’s song West Coast.

The Never Ending Summer Tour with special guests @NEEDTOBREATHE stops in 40 cities across North America starting July 8th! Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, March 4th at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/GfkKyQFkUc — ONEREPUBLIC (@OneRepublic) February 25, 2022

Tickets for OneRepublic’s Never Ending Summer Tour are on sale this week, with tickets available to the general public beginning on Friday, March 4. Presales are running throughout the week, including an artist presale announced Monday by the band with the passoword WESTCOAST. Other presales are expected throughout the week leading up to Friday’s general sale.

Never Ending Summer Tour kicks off on July 8 with a show at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, and winds through the next two-plus months before wrapping on Sepmteber 4 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. In between, stops include Xfinity Center near Boston, Budweiser stage in Toronto, Pine Knob in Detroit, BOK Center in Tulsa, Shoreline Amphitheatre in California, and Dos Equis Pavilion in Texas. The band also announced a special short-notice show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, set for Saturday, March 5.

Tour details and ticket links are included below. Watch the video for West Coast below:

OneRepublic Never Ending Summer Tour Dates 2022

July 8 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

July 9 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 10 – Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium

July 12 – Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park

July 13 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

July 15 – Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 16 – Washington, DC | Jiffy Lube Live

July 17 – Holmdel, NJ | P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

July 19 – Boston, MA | Xfinity Center

July 20 – Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 22 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena

July 23 – Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 24 – Camden, NJ | Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

July 27 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

July 28 – Cleveland, OH | Blossom Music Center

July 30 – Indianapolis, IN | Ruoff Music Center

July 31 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Aug 2 – Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug 3 – Chicago, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 5 – Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre

Aug 6 – St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 7 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Aug 9 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

Aug 10 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Aug 12 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Aug 13 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Aug 16 – Los Angeles, CA | The Forum

Aug 17 – Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug 19 – Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Aug 20 – San Diego, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 21 – Phoenix, AZ | Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug 23 – Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater

Aug 25 – Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 26 – Dallas, TX | The Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 28 – Houston, TX | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug 30 – Atlanta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug 31 – Birmingham, AL | Oak Mountain Amp

Sept 2 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept 3 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept 4 – Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place