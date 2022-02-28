OneRepublic Announce ‘Never Ending Summer Tour’ Dates
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours February 28, 2022 Dave Clark 0
OneRepublic has announced plans for a full summer tour in 2022, joined by special guests NEEDTOBREATHE. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will comprise of 40 dates across North America beginning in July. The tour announcement Friday was timed with the release of a new video for the group’s song West Coast.
The Never Ending Summer Tour with special guests @NEEDTOBREATHE stops in 40 cities across North America starting July 8th! Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, March 4th at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/GfkKyQFkUc
— ONEREPUBLIC (@OneRepublic) February 25, 2022
Tickets for OneRepublic’s Never Ending Summer Tour are on sale this week, with tickets available to the general public beginning on Friday, March 4. Presales are running throughout the week, including an artist presale announced Monday by the band with the passoword WESTCOAST. Other presales are expected throughout the week leading up to Friday’s general sale.
Never Ending Summer Tour kicks off on July 8 with a show at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, and winds through the next two-plus months before wrapping on Sepmteber 4 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. In between, stops include Xfinity Center near Boston, Budweiser stage in Toronto, Pine Knob in Detroit, BOK Center in Tulsa, Shoreline Amphitheatre in California, and Dos Equis Pavilion in Texas. The band also announced a special short-notice show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, set for Saturday, March 5.
Tour details and ticket links are included below. Watch the video for West Coast below:
OneRepublic Ticket Links
OneRepublic tickets at Ticketmaster
OneRepublic tickets at AXS
OneRepublic tickets at StubHub
OneRepublic tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
OneRepublic tickets at TicketNetwork
OneRepublic tickets at TicketSmarter
OneRepublic tickets at TickPick
OneRepublic tickets at Vivid Seats
OneRepublic Never Ending Summer Tour Dates 2022
July 8 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
July 9 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 10 – Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium
July 12 – Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park
July 13 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
July 15 – Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 16 – Washington, DC | Jiffy Lube Live
July 17 – Holmdel, NJ | P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
July 19 – Boston, MA | Xfinity Center
July 20 – Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 22 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena
July 23 – Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 24 – Camden, NJ | Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
July 27 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
July 28 – Cleveland, OH | Blossom Music Center
July 30 – Indianapolis, IN | Ruoff Music Center
July 31 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
Aug 2 – Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug 3 – Chicago, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 5 – Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre
Aug 6 – St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 7 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Aug 9 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP
Aug 10 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
Aug 12 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Aug 13 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
Aug 16 – Los Angeles, CA | The Forum
Aug 17 – Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 19 – Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
Aug 20 – San Diego, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 21 – Phoenix, AZ | Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug 23 – Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater
Aug 25 – Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 26 – Dallas, TX | The Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug 28 – Houston, TX | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug 30 – Atlanta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug 31 – Birmingham, AL | Oak Mountain Amp
Sept 2 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept 3 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept 4 – Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.