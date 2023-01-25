Coldplay Adds Fall West Coast U.S. Shows to “Spheres” Tour

Coldplay, already touring much of the globe in 2023 on its ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour, added a small run of North...

Coldplay, already touring much of the globe in 2023 on its ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour, added a small run of North American shows. The band will play all four in September, following a spring and summer full of performances elsewhere.

💜🐙 you are cordially invited… SEPTEMBER

20: Seattle, WA

22: Vancouver, BC

27: San Diego, CA

30: Los Angeles, CA New dates on sale 10am Friday https://t.co/OsnkikGE4m #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/bNGYe8oPNG — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 25, 2023

Three of the four new shows are at United States venues, with Coldplay scheduling Lumen Field (Seattle, WA), Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, CA), and the Rose Bowl (Los Angeles, CA) on September 20, 27, and 30, respectively. The other show is just north, with the band playing BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia on September 22. H.E.R. and 070 Shake will perform in support on all four shows.

Music of the Spheres tour dates for Coldplay kicked off in 2022 and have brought the group across the world thus far, though the band has pledged to tour in a “sustainable” fashion by examining the environmental impact of their shows and travel plans. It resumes for 2023 with shows in South America this March, with EU and UK shows from May through the summer.

Coldplay 2023 Tour Dates

March 10: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

March 11: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

March 13: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

March 14: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

March 17: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

March 18: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

March 21: Curitiba, BR – Estadio Couto Pereira (Support: CHVRCHES)

March 22: Curitiba, BR – Estadio Couto Pereira (Support: CHVRCHES)

March 25: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)

March 26: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)

March 28: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)

May 17: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

May 18: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

May 20: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

May 21: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

May 24: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

May 25: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

May 27: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

May 28: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

May 31: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

June 1: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

June 3: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

June 4: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

June 6: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

June 7: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

June 21: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

June 22: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

June 25: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

June 26: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

June 28: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

June 29: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

July 1: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund

July 2: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund

July 5: Copenhagen, DK – Parken

July 6: Copenhagen, DK – Parken

July 8: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

July 9: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

July 11: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

July 12: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

July 15: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 16: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 18: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 19: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

September 20: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

September 22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

September 27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

September 30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

