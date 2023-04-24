Drake Adds 12 Shows to Tour, Reschedules Early Dates

Drake shifted his plans for the upcoming It’s All A Blur Tour, announcing several new dates and pushing others back on Monday morning. The...

Drake shifted his plans for the upcoming It’s All A Blur Tour, announcing several new dates and pushing others back on Monday morning. The tour, which will bring along 21 Savage for Drake’s first headlining tour in several years, added a dozen new dates, including fourth shows in Inglewood, California and Brooklyn as well as second shows in Arizona and Tennessee. New shows were brought to cities including Memphis, Denver, and Austin, and the tour will now close with two nights back-to-back in Toronto – the rapper’s hometown.

.@Drake has added additional dates to the It's All A Blur Tour! General onsale begins Friday, April 28 starting at 12pm local time here https://t.co/nNsvC0UpwL pic.twitter.com/VUDsWzk2sI — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 24, 2023

While announcing the new dates, several existing shows were shifted to later in the year, including every show that had previously been scheduled prior to a July 5-6 pair of shows at Chicago’s United Center. The impacted dates in New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami, and Atlanta were all pushed back into the fall. The tour now opens at FedEx Forum in Memphis on June 29.

Tickets for the new dates are on sale this week, with Cash App and Sprite-associated presales beginning on Wednesday, April 26. Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, April 28. Existing dates are already available on sale, with many having remaining tickets up for grabs, though prices have been extremely high – likely the reason for their being remaining inventory, and potentially also the reason for the early dates being pushed back, giving more time for the inventory to sell through.

Fans voiced extreme frustration when the tour originally went on sale, as prices were surged to enormously high levels using the “platinum” ticket surge pricing systems that have drawn major criticism from fans and political figures alike in recent months, while helping power Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster to record high profits coming out of the pandemic. Things were so bad for consumers looking to buy tickets that at least one class action lawsuit has been filed over the pricing scheme.

Filed in Montreal, the lawsuit filed in March alleges that the ticketing company “intentionally misleads consumers for its own financial gain” in its constant shell game of held-back tickets stimulating perceived scarcity while platinum prices weaponize it during moments of high demand. Notably, Montreal is one of the cities that a second show has been added. That, plus the two shows that were only just now added to the tour in Toronto, likely supercharged the demand for the initially announced show in Montreal, leading to the surged ticket prices and convincing some Ontario and Quebec consumers that they had no choice but to pay them, only to find out weeks later that there will be a much broader chance to see the tour in person with the new shows announced.

Lawmakers in the United States are currently exploring several options for reform to the ticketing ecosystem, with a White House push for eliminating “junk fees” and ticket holdbacks that artificially hide available supply from consumers gaining steam, including the introduction of a “Junk Fee” act this week by two U.S. Senators. Live Nation, Ticketmaster’s parent corporation, has remained adamant that ticket resale is the source of all consumer issues and is asking lawmakers to grant it and other similar industry insiders the power to eliminate competition through the use of mobile-only ticketing systems designed to eliminate consumer ticket rights entirely.

The full updated tour schedule for Drake is included below, as are links to ticket marketplaces for fans looking to see it in person.

Drake Tour Dates

June 29 – Memphis, TN | FedExForum

July 1 – Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

July 5 – Chicago, IL | United Center

July 6 – Chicago, IL | United Center

July 8 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

July 9 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

July 11 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

July 12 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

July 14 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre *

July 15 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre *

July 17 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

July 18 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

July 20 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

July 21 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

July 23 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

July 25 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

July 26 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

July 28 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

July 29 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

July 31 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

August 1 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

August 3 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

August 12 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

August 13 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

August 15 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

August 16 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

August 18 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

August 19 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

August 21 – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

August 22 – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

August 25 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

August 26 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

August 28 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena *

August 29 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena *

Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 2 – Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 5 – Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 6 – Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 8 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Sept. 11 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

Sept. 14 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center +

Sept. 15 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center +

Sept. 17 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center +

Sept. 18 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center +

Sept. 20 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center +

Sept. 22 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Sept. 25 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena +

Sept. 26 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena +

Sept. 28 – Miami, FL | Kaseya Center +

Sept. 29 – Miami, FL | Kaseya Center +

Oct. 1 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 2 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena +

Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena *

Oct. 7 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena *

