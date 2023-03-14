Drake Plans “It’s All A Blur” 2023 Tour Dates

Drake has announced his new 2023 tour, “It’s All a Blur.” This tour will be brought to us by Cash App, Visa and Sprite....

Drake has announced his new 2023 tour, “It’s All a Blur.” This tour will be brought to us by Cash App, Visa and Sprite. The four-time Grammy award winner will be bringing special guest, 21 Savage with him on this 29-date arena run. “It’s All a Blur,” tour will kick off in New Orleans on June 16th, and run all the way to September 5th in Glendale, Arizona.

IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR@Drake & @21savage @CashApp card presale starts this Wednesday, 3/15/23. Anyone 13 and up in the US can sign up now for access. This Thursday, 3/16/23, presale tickets are available through @Sprite Tickets on sale this Friday, 3/17/23! pic.twitter.com/xPVFXJu3Si — Drake Related (@drakerelated) March 13, 2023

Drake ticket presales begin with Cash App Card and Sprite options on Wednesday, March 15th. For Cash App Card, exclusive tickets for “It’s All A Blur,” tour will be live at 12pm through March 16th at 10pm local time. In order to unlock access, Cash App Card holders will have to use the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to complete their purchase. More details can be found on drakerelated.com and cash.app/drake-presale.

Sprite, being the official beverage sponsor for the “It’s All A Blur,” Tour will make sure to have ticket updates on Sprite.com. Handy Tip: Sign up for Sprite emails to get access to Drake’s exclusive pre-sales. Sprite presale tickets will be available on March 16th beginning at 12pm local time, until 10pm local time.

General ticket sales will open starting Friday March 17th at 12pm local time!

“It’s All A Blur” is Drake’s first tour in five years, calling it, ‘a celebration of the last decade.’ He’ll be making stops all around the nation including Nashville, Chicago, Boston, New York, and Las Vegas. Many stops, including both Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden in New York, have double-booked shows back-to-back. We know you’ll have a good time…and we hope you’ll go home thinking that this show was, ‘the best I’ve ever had.’

DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

