Connecticut’s Capulet Fest was slated to hold its third edition this weekend at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, but after reported setbacks, the event has now changed venues, leading multiple bands to drop off the bill.

Originally, the fest was slated to take place from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30 featuring headlining performances from Skillet, August Burns Red, and Nothing More. Additional acts set to take the stage included blessthefall, Senses Fail, Every Avenue, and Lindsay Sturm of Flyleaf, as well as Red, Gideon, and 10 Years.

Earlier this week, Cowgirlzen Entertainment Publicity announced they were no longer associated with the festival, and Thursday morning, Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park revealed that the festival will no longer take place on site. While festival organizers told fans Thursday morning to wait for an update, no news was delivered until after 3 p.m. when the festival revealed it would now be moving to The Webster in Hartford.

Ticket holders and fans are confused and frustrated, claiming that organizers did not reveal the news in a timely manner, and have left many questions unanswered just a day before the event was slated to begin. The Hartford venue is split into two parts: the Webster Underground and Webster Theatre. It is unclear whether or not these bands will play on either stage, and fans are questioning how this many attendees will now fit inside of the small venue.

Many took to social media to demand refunds or call for the festival to pull the plug entirely.

Festival organizers promised more information to come, noting “everything is coming today to make you all stoked.”

Several bands dropped off the lineup throughout Thursday, including Gideon, Life In Your Way, Cold, and Horizon Theory. Sleep Theory also announced they would no longer perform at the festival, and told fans in an Instagram story that they could receive a guest list spot to their Boston show on tour with proof of purchase.

Late Thursday afternoon, organizers revealed Friday’s lineup, which is set to still feature headliners August Burns Red and blessthefall, as well as Until I Wake, Archers, and Connecticut’s own Gina Fritz. The new lineup, however, excludes previously-announced bands set to play on Friday, including Sleep Theory and Life In Your Way.

Saturday and Sunday’s lineups followed — which were significantly less-packed than the original bill. Saturday’s show still featured headliner Skillet, though Sunday no longer included headliner Nothing More.

“We are stoked about our intimate, unique Sunday lineup!” Capulet Fest organizers said in a statement. “It isn’t lost on us that losing the ultimate homies in Senses Fail and Nothing More is a letdown, we know that what remains is still worth making memories! We chose to keep the fest happening. Sometimes in life, you need to pivot. Our new venue is amazing, and we’re so grateful to The Webster for opening their doors. Come out. Come rock. Get sweaty.

Late Thursday, Nothing More announced that they would not be appearing at the festival and released a lengthy statement to social media, noting that they were rehearsing in Nashville when they heard the promoter lost access to the venue and while organizers had an alternate location for Friday and Saturday, they did not have a space for Sunday, when Nothing More was slated to perform.

“Earlier today we were sent a proposed statement from the festival that was a blatant attempt to minimize their responsibility for the situation and more egregious that that, it offered no solutions for refunds for people that bought VIP Meet & Greet tickets through the Capulet Fest website. This is simply an unacceptable way of doing business and we have lost all respect for the way they are handling the situation.”

Nothing More went on to note that while they may have lost money due to travel, “this is nothing compared to a fan losing their hard earned money they spent on tickets to see a show and have a great time with friends and family.”

“We will continue to apply pressure on the promoters to do the right thing and hope that you will join us in pursuing the festival to issue refunds to all those who deserve them,” Nothing More said.

Further details of the festival, including camping and parking, remains up-in-the-air.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates as TicketNews will provide coverage of the event throughout the weekend.