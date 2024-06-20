Capulet Fest is returning to Connecticut this June with a stacked lineup of rock and metal artists.
The independently-run festival is slated to kick-off its third edition on Friday, June 28 and run through Sunday, June 30 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. Throughout the weekend, 55 bands are set to perform across two stages.
Friday will begin with Connecticut’s own Gina Fritz, followed by acts like Archers, Until I Wake, Sleep Theory, and blessthefall performing throughout the day with August Burns Red rounding-out the night. Mike’s Dead will follow on Saturday, with appearances from Deadlands, It Dies Today, Gideon, and Saint Ansonia taking the stage before a headlining set from Skillet. Flyleaf’s Lacey Sturm, Every Avenue, Makeout, Of Virtue, and Senses Fail will take over Sunday before Nothing More wraps-up the festival on Sunday.
“Our desire is to unite under the banner of rock for one unforgettable weekend of excitement, headbanging, bomb food, and pandemonium in its purest form,” festival organizers said. “2024 will never be the same. Come rock with the best this June!”
Organizers noted: “Year one was the warning. Year two was the arrival. Year three will be the takeover. Witness history in the making. Come, let us defy the stars.”
Find various ticketing options, as well as Capulet Festival’s full lineup, below:
Capulet Fest 2024 Tickets
Capulet Fest Tickets at Capulet Festival’s Official Website
Capulet Fest Tickets at MEGASeats
Capulet Fest Tickets at StubHub
Capulet Fest Tickets at Vivid Seats
Capulet Fest Tickets at Ticket Club
Capulet Fest Lineup
Alesana
American Arson
American Dream Machine
ARCHERS
August Burns Red
Blessthefall
Bloodlines
Cold
Deadlands
Dystopica
Ekoh
Every Avenue
Eyes Set To Kill
Gideon
Gina Fritz
Glasslands
Haste The Day
Hollow Front
Horizon Theory
Impending Doom
Islander
It Dies Today
Lacey Sturm
Letter Kills
Life in Your Way
Lightworker
LIMBS
LiveKill
Magnets for Maniacs
MAKEOUT
Major Moment
Mike’s Dead
NOTHING MORE
Nowhere Left
Of Virtue
Oyarsa
RED
Saint Asonia
Saved By Skarlet
Senses Fail
Set For The Fall
Sleep Theory
Skillet Music
Taproot
The Ongoing Concept
Uncured
Until I Wake
University Drive – BAND
Upon A Burning Body
Valoria
VCTMS
Zero 9:36