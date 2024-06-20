Capulet Fest is returning to Connecticut this June with a stacked lineup of rock and metal artists.

The independently-run festival is slated to kick-off its third edition on Friday, June 28 and run through Sunday, June 30 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. Throughout the weekend, 55 bands are set to perform across two stages.

Friday will begin with Connecticut’s own Gina Fritz, followed by acts like Archers, Until I Wake, Sleep Theory, and blessthefall performing throughout the day with August Burns Red rounding-out the night. Mike’s Dead will follow on Saturday, with appearances from Deadlands, It Dies Today, Gideon, and Saint Ansonia taking the stage before a headlining set from Skillet. Flyleaf’s Lacey Sturm, Every Avenue, Makeout, Of Virtue, and Senses Fail will take over Sunday before Nothing More wraps-up the festival on Sunday.

“Our desire is to unite under the banner of rock for one unforgettable weekend of excitement, headbanging, bomb food, and pandemonium in its purest form,” festival organizers said. “2024 will never be the same. Come rock with the best this June!”

Organizers noted: “Year one was the warning. Year two was the arrival. Year three will be the takeover. Witness history in the making. Come, let us defy the stars.”

Find various ticketing options, as well as Capulet Festival’s full lineup, below:

