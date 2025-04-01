Trump Targets Ticketing Industry With Executive Order

President Donald Trump

President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order on Monday afternoon that targets what the White House calls “unscrupulous middlemen” in the live event ticketing industry, aiming to crack down on “exploitative ticket scalping” and improve transparency for consumers.

The move, however, has been met with both applause and caution by consumer advocates, who agree that high prices and hidden fees are a problem but caution that a far more sweeping approach—including attention to alleged anti-competitive behavior by mega-promoter Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster —is required.

A story regarding initial reports of the Executive Order was published earlier today on TicketNews:

Trump to Issue Executive Order Targeting Ticket Scalping (March 31, 2025)

What the Executive Order Says

According to the White House fact sheet, the Executive Order directs the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to work with the Attorney General to ensure that competition laws in the ticketing industry are enforced. It also instructs the FTC to:

Rigorously enforce the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act.

Ensure price transparency at all stages of the ticket-purchase process, including secondary markets.

Evaluate and potentially take enforcement action against deceptive and anticompetitive behavior in ticket resale.

Additionally, the Treasury Department, Department of Justice (DOJ), and FTC must compile a report within 180 days summarizing actions taken and suggesting further steps—either regulatory or legislative—to protect fans from unfair practices.

Much of what is proposed is already on the way or in the works – having been prioritized by the prior administration of former President Joe Biden. A Federal Trade Commission rule requiring price transparency across the country is set to go into effect in May. Stronger enforcement of the BOTS Act, price transparency, and better rules regarding proper disclosures of ticket resale websites are all a part of the TICKET Act, which was poised for passage as part of the December Continuing Resolution before then President-elect Trump and Elon Musk fought to strip that CR of many provisions – including the ticketing ones.

Consumer Advocates Say Congress Must Still Act

Despite the Executive Order’s emphasis on scalping, leaders of consumer advocacy organizations say that real change for ticket-buyers will require broader reforms—especially in light of the alleged near-monopoly power held by Live Nation Entertainment in both the primary and secondary ticketing markets.

Brian Hess of the Sports Fans Coalition welcomed the move but underscored that congressional action must follow to make a lasting impact. “Sports Fans Coalition applauds President Trump’s Executive Order on ticketing. … We look forward to working with the FTC and DOJ to protect fans. However, Congress must still act,” Hess said in a statement, pointing specifically to the TICKET Act—which is currently before the Senate after clearing the Senate Commerce Committee in February.

John Breyault of the National Consumers League echoed Hess’s call for legislative action, praising the White House action as a “significant step” while urging the swift passage of the TICKET Act:

“For too long, consumers have faced exorbitant prices and deceptive practices when purchasing tickets for live events… This Executive Order is a significant step toward ensuring fairness and transparency in the ticketing marketplace. It provides a clear directive to consumer champions in Congress to swiftly enact the TICKET Act.”

The TICKET Act would require all-in pricing, ban speculative ticketing, prohibit deceptive resale websites, guarantee refunds, and strengthen enforcement of the BOTS Act. It has drawn broad support from consumer advocates, artists, venues, and ticketing platforms, and passed the House with overwhelming bipartisan support in the previous Congress.

Live Nation’s Response: Advocating Action Against Only Resale

Live Nation Entertainment, which also owns Ticketmaster, issued a statement supporting the Executive Order—focusing on stamping out bots and scalpers. The company has long advocated for stricter enforcement of the BOTS Act, as well as for measures to combat speculative ticket sales. In its response, Live Nation suggests that the primary driver of consumer frustration lies in “runaway resale,” which it believes should be curbed through price caps and other restrictions.

“Scalpers and bots prevent fans from getting tickets at the prices artists set, and we thank President Trump for taking them head-on. We support any meaningful resale reforms — including more enforcement of the BOTS act, caps on resale prices, and more.”

Critics, however, argue that Live Nation’s stance amounts to a deflection from broader issues in the primary ticketing market, including:

Artist holdbacks , where large portions of tickets are never made available at the advertised face value.

, where large portions of tickets are never made available at the advertised face value. Dynamic or surge pricing , which often leads to massive price hikes determined in real-time by demand.

, which often leads to massive price hikes determined in real-time by demand. Transfer restrictions, locking fans into using specific Ticketmaster tools or preventing them from reselling tickets at all.

Moreover, while the Executive Order addresses many consumer grievances about the secondary market, it does little to address concerns regarding Live Nation’s alleged anticompetitive behavior in both the primary and secondary ticketing space. The company is currently the subject of a DOJ antitrust lawsuit, originally brought under the Biden Administration and continuing under Trump’s DOJ.

An Incomplete Fix Without Addressing Market Dominance

While the White House order calls for more robust enforcement of existing laws against so-called “ticket scalping middlemen,” many in the industry warn that true solutions require going deeper. Ending holdbacks that artificially limit supply, banning manipulative surge pricing, and preventing the forced bundling of services all require broader scrutiny of how tickets are brought to market in the first place.

Looking Ahead

With the TICKET Act pending before the Senate and executive agencies tasked with examining new enforcement actions, the coming months could prove decisive in shaping the future of ticket buying. The FTC, DOJ, and Treasury will deliver a report by this fall, potentially recommending additional regulations or legislation.

The question remains whether the Trump administration’s focus on “price-gouging middlemen” will widen to address the foundational forces inflating ticket prices. Consumer advocates and some in Congress appear determined to ensure that Live Nation Entertainment—the single most powerful entity in ticketing—does not escape similar scrutiny.