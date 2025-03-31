REPORT: Trump to Sign Executive Order Aimed at Ticket Scalping

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order aimed at ticket scalping, according to a White House fact sheet obtained by Reuters.

The document reportedly says Trump will sign an order to protect fans from “exploitative ticket scalping” and reforming the U.S. live entertainment industry. The order directs the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to ensure that ticket scalpers are in compliance with the IRS and other applicable laws, the fact sheet said.

Additionally, the order directs the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to work with the U.S. attorney to ensure that competition laws are properly enforced in the industry.

According to TMZ sources at the White House, the live entertainment industry is pulling-in $132.6 billion and supporting almost a million jobs, but the Trump Administration says the ticketing component of the industry has been overtaken by egregious fees with fans paying as much as 70x the face value for tickets.

Sources told TMZ that the Executive Order will be signed at 5:30 p.m. ET on Monday in the Oval Office, and Kid Rock will reportedly be in attendance.

Rock, an outspoken conservative country-rock star, noted in a social media post last year that he had the chance to “break bread” with the soon-to-be Attorney General Pam Bondi. The post, which included a selfie of them together, noted that Rock “look[s] forward to working with her and the whole administration to help fix the fiasco of buying concert tickets.”

“Gonna open a can of whoop a– on the bots, scalpers, venues, ticketing companies, managers and artists alike who rip off and deceive the public with the horse s–t that has gone on for decades and only gotten worse,” Rock said. “Whoever in charge that wants to help fix this, get your a– to the table, otherwise F–k Around and Find Out. Kid Rock #MAGA.”

This past year, fans across all genres — from Green Day and Sleep Token to Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo — have complained of the inability to obtain concert tickets due to exorbitant ticket prices, lashing out at both artists and promoters. Following Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour presale fiasco, the Department of Justice launched a lawsuit against Live Nation and its ticketing subsidiary Ticketmaster, citing anticompetitive and monopolistic practices. The suit, which has a trial date for 2026, aims to break-up the pair.

Stay with TicketNews as we have more information regarding the Executive Order.