Olivia Rodrigo is heading to Los Angeles for two additional nights on her GUTS World Tour at the Intuit Dome, but thousands of fans were left empty-handed while trying to navigate Ticketmaster during the on sale Friday.

Tickets were up-for-grabs for the newly-announced shows Friday afternoon via Ticketmaster, and immediately, fans complained of various woes. Over 100,000 people were waiting in the online queue at the same time for a single Los Angeles show, despite this being her sixth show in the city on tour.

Fans took to social media to complain of long queue lines, error codes, and crashes on Ticketmaster’s site. Then, when fans finally reached checkout, many were met with a disappointing realization: no more tickets were left.

Fans also complained of the exorbitant ticket prices that were listed under “charity platinum” — priced between $700 and over $1,000.

This is a typical scenario for fans trying to purchase tickets to any big-name act on Ticketmaster over the past year: fans are stuck struggling through Ticketmaster’s online queue, face error codes and long-wait times, and when they finally reach checkout (if they ever do) those tickets are gone — or priced so high that fans just give up.

Ticketmaster is using practices like “dynamic” and “platinum pricing” which increases prices based on demand. It’s a ticketing practice that has left a sour taste in fans’ mouths across all genres — from Rodrigo to Bad Bunny, Sleep Token, blink-182, Morgan Wallen, and Noah Kahan.

Fans are fed up with Ticketmaster, and over the past few weeks, the ticketing giant has been the subject of an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice and 29 states alongside its parent company Live Nation over alleged monopolistic business practices.