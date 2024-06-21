Olivia Rodrigo is heading to Los Angeles for two additional nights on her GUTS World Tour at the Intuit Dome, but thousands of fans were left empty-handed while trying to navigate Ticketmaster during the on sale Friday.

LOS ANGELES! 🤩 Tickets on sale NOW for @oliviarodrigo‘s GUTS world tour! TWO special nights at Intuit Dome on August 20 + 21! Grab yours before they’re GONE at https://t.co/zCTrAkc12y! 💜❤️ pic.twitter.com/l9F7x4tZMS — Intuit Dome (@IntuitDome) June 21, 2024

Tickets were up-for-grabs for the newly-announced shows Friday afternoon via Ticketmaster, and immediately, fans complained of various woes. Over 100,000 people were waiting in the online queue at the same time for a single Los Angeles show, despite this being her sixth show in the city on tour.

Fans took to social media to complain of long queue lines, error codes, and crashes on Ticketmaster’s site. Then, when fans finally reached checkout, many were met with a disappointing realization: no more tickets were left.

zero olivia rodrigo tickets left at 12:48! thanks, ticketmaster. that’s an hour of my life i can never get back! 👎🏻 pic.twitter.com/TIW7mnexTU — ✨Wendy✨ (@OverTheTopWendy) June 20, 2024

me pretending i dont care about olivia rodrigo tickets because ticketmaster is crashing and wont let me join the queue pic.twitter.com/xgDkVK8iQZ — Nine (@NINEEEv) June 21, 2024

LOL there are over 51,000+ people in front of me in the Ticketmaster queue for Olivia Rodrigo tickets……. And google says only 18K capacity (idk how much for concerts) I have been trying so hard to get tickets to her show since her first tour! lol 🤣… — Denise ‘Hollywood’ Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 21, 2024

I was 1000 in the Olivia Rodrigo queue and still couldn’t get tickets — Venisa 💌 🙂 (Seeing Wallows 8/11) (@venisauh) June 21, 2024

if i had a nickel for everytime i’ve been in an olivia rodrigo ticketmaster queue and got in and didn’t get tickets, then id have 2 nickels sadly — 🧛‍♀️hailey SAW LIV 2/23 (@haileybedumb) June 20, 2024

I may not be good at math but how can I be 5800 in queue and have NOTHING left when I get in??? Unless 80% of ppl bought 4 tickets which seems unlikely #oliviarodrigo pic.twitter.com/Kz4IFH209c — Willow (@WillowWuh) June 21, 2024

@oliviarodrigo This is the 4th presale I’ve tried to get into but Ticketmaster will never let me buy tickets 😭 I’ve been stuck on this screen for over 9 minutes pic.twitter.com/MzNhx2Eajz — 🅖 Hall (@MattGHall) June 20, 2024

@Ticketmaster there were less then 9,000 people in the queue by the time I was in for an 18,000 people venue and you’re telling me THERE WAS ONLY PLATINUM SEATS AVAILABLE???? Plz make that make sense, I just wanted my damn @oliviarodrigo tickets ): — ry.anne🧚🏼‍♀️✨ (@ryannehazelll) June 21, 2024

Fans also complained of the exorbitant ticket prices that were listed under “charity platinum” — priced between $700 and over $1,000.

2 hours after the sale and there’s still charity platinum tickets @Ticketmaster just make these normal priced plz this is ridiculous it actually makes me so mad likeee pic.twitter.com/kuKUdGrxZK — aiyana 🌷 ISO GUTS DC ‼️ (@rwyail) June 21, 2024

.@oliviarodrigo why are your ticket prices so unaffordable 😭😭 I just wanna see you perform live 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ing7xE02aa — m (@aaronmaxiv) June 21, 2024

hi wtf is a charity platinum ticket and why does it cost over $800 to go see olivia rodrigo — makenzie! (@makenziepond) June 21, 2024

why the fuck are olivia rodrigo’s tickets 800 dollars bro — st444r (@st4rg1rlst) June 21, 2024

This is a typical scenario for fans trying to purchase tickets to any big-name act on Ticketmaster over the past year: fans are stuck struggling through Ticketmaster’s online queue, face error codes and long-wait times, and when they finally reach checkout (if they ever do) those tickets are gone — or priced so high that fans just give up.

Ticketmaster is using practices like “dynamic” and “platinum pricing” which increases prices based on demand. It’s a ticketing practice that has left a sour taste in fans’ mouths across all genres — from Rodrigo to Bad Bunny, Sleep Token, blink-182, Morgan Wallen, and Noah Kahan.

Fans are fed up with Ticketmaster, and over the past few weeks, the ticketing giant has been the subject of an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice and 29 states alongside its parent company Live Nation over alleged monopolistic business practices.