Morgan Wallen is bringing his One Night at a Time tour across North America next year, but fans aren’t too happy about the ticket prices.

The “Wasted On You” singer’s tour just doubled last week, with 10 new shows added to his previously-announced stadium run.

Presale tickets were available on Thursday, and fans had to previously “register” through Ticketmaster. Ahead of the sale, the ticketing giant noted that registering does not guarantee access to the sale and “we expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available.” Those who aren’t selected will be placed on a waitlist.

When fans raced to Ticketmaster to purchase tickets, they were shocked by the prices. Many took to social media to express their frustration, noting that pit tickets cost over $900 each, service fees amounted to hundreds of extra dollars per ticket, and even seats in the upper parts of the stadiums were too expensive.

This is how you do your fans @MorganWallen? Glad I saw you last year because these tickets are a joke. #MorganWallenConcert #MorganWallen pic.twitter.com/PvjV3WQMoz — KAC (@KC2THEEND) October 5, 2023

I understand supply and demand, but @Ticketmaster driving @MorganWallen prices up to $370 per ticket on the PRESALE is criminal. Y’all can kick rocks. I’ll get a case of beer and watch YouTube. — Amber Harding Snyder (@TheAmberHarding) October 5, 2023

I’m sorry but $2k for 2 pit tickets in Nashville? @MorganWallen has lost his damn mind! That’s a vacation, my guy. My Zach Bryan tickets look super affordable at this point. 😂😂#MorganWallenTickets — Mary Busby (@MaryBusby) October 5, 2023

Concert Tickets these days cost an Arm and a Leg!

Well, if you are going to try and see Morgan Wallen in Vegas, it is more like 1st Born and 401K! Face Value after fees for Pit Tickets was $971 each even with the Artist's Presale. #MorganWallen #jellyroll Look at the Fees!!! pic.twitter.com/pLrJH10JQx — Jim Mugno (@JimMugno) October 5, 2023

We just saw Morgan Wallen 3 weeks ago, spent around $840 for 2 pit tickets. His pre-sale prices. Which we thought was already excessive, but we did it. 2 pit tickets to his show in Minneapolis next year are $1,850! Over $1,000 more! What. The. Fuck. We gonna sit this one out😳 — Tiffany Leigh (@t_taylorrr) October 5, 2023

i love @MorganWallen but $900 for pit & $300 for nosebleeds?! i just cant… pit tickets were around $600 at the beginning of his tour, it was just a fight to get them on Ticketmaster & i lost that battle 🙃🙃🙃 — talilly🌻 (@taaleelee_) October 5, 2023

Who TF does Morgan Wallen think he is charging so much for stadium tour tickets? — Super Saiyan Carl (@carlmikel) October 5, 2023

We’ve seen this time and time again, as Morgan has previously embraced the “dynamic” and “platinum” price surge by using Ticketmaster. When announcing the tour, he said he is using Ticketmaster “to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process.” However, Ticketmaster’s infamous Verified Fan registration system has caused nothing but woes for fans of artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan.

The process is nothing new; fans are forced to register for tickets and then thousands are waitlisted during the initial sale as the majority of seats are held-back. Then, promoters are able to set these outlandish prices as they slowly offer waitlisted fans invites to purchased the held-back tickets ahead of the show. All the while, Ticketmaster blames scalpers and “bots” for the problem.

Find a full list of Wallen’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as ticket links to resale marketplaces.

Morgan Wallen One Night at a Time Tour Dates

October 7 – Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

November 10 – Atlanta, GA | Truist Park

November 11 – Atlanta, GA | Truist Park

November 16 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

November 18 – Houston, TX | Minute Maid Park

December 3 – London, UK | The O2

April 4, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

April 5, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

April 20, 2024 – Oxford, MS | Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

May 2, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

May 3, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

May 4, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

June 20, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

June 21, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

June 27, 2024 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

June 28, 2024 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

July 11, 2024 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

July 12, 2024 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

July 18, 2024 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

July 19, 2024 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

July 25, 2024 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

July 26, 2024 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

August 1, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 2, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 8, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

August 9, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

