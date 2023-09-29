Morgan Wallen’s One Night at a Time 2024 tour dates just doubled, as the country star announced 10 new shows on the stadium run that has tickets on sale next week. The dates are all in cities that had a show scheduled on the initial run announced earlier this week, with all but one market getting a second performance added, while Nashville saw two additional shows.

Fans who wish to have a crack at buying tickets directly through the primary market will still have to register their interest through the hated “verified fan” program, which remains open through Sunday, October 1 at 11:59 PM, Pacific Time. Those who have already registered for access can update their registration preference to a new show if they would like by logging in to their Ticketmaster account, as the Live Nation Entertainment-owned behemoth controls the registration system even for dates not ticketed through its systems.

ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024 Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, October 1 at 11:59… pic.twitter.com/ghV5kihLfU — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) September 26, 2023

Fans will know if they have been “selected” for the right to purchase tickets during the initial sale period by the evening of Tuesday, October 3, with the initial onsale a day later on October 4 at 11 a.m. local venue time.

The new dates announced are for Indianapolis, Nashville (x2), Minneapolis, Denver, Tampa, Charlotte, Arlington, Kansas City, and Las Vegas. Only Oxford, MS did not get a second show with this new batch – meaning that either the registration data didn’t support adding a second stop to the market, or the tour promoter didn’t want to add a second show in a non-Ticketmaster venue, as Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium is ticketed through Paciolan, which also runs its “official” secondary ticketing through a Ticketmaster competitor, SeatGeek.

As has so often been the case, it is likely that only a tiny fraction of those who register their interest will be allowed in during the initial sale, with the majority instead “waitlisted.”

“Registration does not, however, guarantee that every fan will get access to the sale,” reads the announcement on Ticketmaster’s website. “We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available. A limited number of randomly selected fans will get access to the sale, and others will be put on the waitlist. Getting access to the sale doesn’t guarantee tickets. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Ticket prices have not yet been announced for Morgan Wallen’s 2024 tour dates, but his prior embrace of the potential for “dynamic” and “platinum” surge pricing means it is likely that fans will be hit with some serious sticker shock next week, just like Olivia Rodrigo fans were recently, and millions of other consumers before them as the price surging has dominated headlines for high profile touring acts in recent months.

Ticket Links

Morgan Wallen tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off for TicketNews readers

Morgan Wallen tickets at ScoreBig

Morgan Wallen tickets at SeatGeek

Morgan Wallen tickets at StubHub

Morgan Wallen tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership for TicketNews readers

Morgan Wallen tickets at Vivid Seats

Morgan Wallen One Night at a Time Tour Dates

Newly announced dates in bold text

September 29 – Saskatoon, SK | Sasktel Centre

September 30 – Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome

October 3 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

October 7 – Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

November 10 – Atlanta, GA | Truist Park

November 11 – Atlanta, GA | Truist Park

November 16 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

November 18 – Houston, TX | Minute Maid Park

December 3 – London, UK | The O2

April 4, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

April 5, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

April 20, 2024 – Oxford, MS | Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

May 2, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

May 3, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

May 4, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

June 20, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

June 21, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

June 27, 2024 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

June 28, 2024 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

July 11, 2024 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

July 12, 2024 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

July 18, 2024 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

July 19, 2024 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

July 25, 2024 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

July 26, 2024 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

August 1, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 2, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 8, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

August 9, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Last Updated on September 29, 2023