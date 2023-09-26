Morgan Wallen announced plans for extending his One Night at a Time tour dates into 2024, but fans are going to have to enter the dreaded Verified Fan “registration” process if they hope to have a chance to buy tickets. The singer announced the tour plans on Tuesday morning, with dates at 10 stadiums running from April into August.

ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024 Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, October 1 at 11:59… pic.twitter.com/ghV5kihLfU — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) September 26, 2023

With the tours announcement, the registration system is already open as of Tuesday morning, with fans able to input their personal information to let Ticketmaster decide if they’ll be offered a shot at purchasing tickets through registration’s closing on Sunday, October 1. Fans will know if they have been “selected” for the right to purchase tickets during the initial sale period by the evening of Tuesday, October 3, with the initial onsale a day later on October 4 at 11 a.m. local venue time.

Wallen’s 2024 tour dates begin with an April show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana and run through and August 8 stop at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In between, the country star plays stops at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium (Oxford, MS), Nissan Stadium (Nashville), U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis), Empower Field at Mile High (Denver), Raymond James Stadium (Tampa), Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte), AT&T Stadium (Arlington), and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City).

Guest performers on the tour vary by city, and will include Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Parddi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins, and Ella Langley.

Three of the six shows are not ticketed by Ticketmaster itself, but still require registration if fans are interested in buying them through the Live Nation Entertainment – owned giant.

As has so often been the case, it is likely that only a tiny fraction of those who register their interest will be allowed in during the initial sale, with the majority instead “waitlisted.”

“Registration does not, however, guarantee that every fan will get access to the sale,” reads the announcement on Ticketmaster’s website. “We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available. A limited number of randomly selected fans will get access to the sale, and others will be put on the waitlist. Getting access to the sale doesn’t guarantee tickets. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.”

For those who haven’t gone through the Verified Fan system (or it’s recent rebrand away from the term to the generic “registration” language), it is typical to see massive complaints during the registration period as enormous quantities of fans are left outside the initial opportunity to purchase tickets. This is because the vast majority of tickets are held back from sale, which allows promoters to set outrageously high prices, then slowly offer individuals on the waitlist the right to purchase the held-back ticket inventory throughout the ensuing months before the show dates.

As pointed out during last week’s Olivia Rodrigo sale, the playbook is pretty well known at this point:

Remember, Olivia Rodrigo fans – "waitlisted" by Ticketmaster is marketing. The Playbook: 1 Force "registration" (data harvesting!)

2 Oops "unprecedented" demand

3 Waitlist 99%

4 Set wild prices

5 Oops "SOLD OUT"

6 Drip "waitlist" invites (prices stay wild)

7 Blame "scalpers" https://t.co/RymH4iGq8l — TicketNews (@TicketNews) September 21, 2023

It is unclear what ticket prices Morgan Wallen fans will be expected to pay for the 2024 tour dates, as they have not yet been announced at this time. But given the singer’s embrace of the “dynamic” pricing potential for surging those numbers during previous tours, and the common use of registration to stimulate higher prices through the implication of outlandish demand, it would be wise to assume the prices are going to be astronomical.

September 28 – Winnipeg, MB | Canada Life Centre

September 29 – Saskatoon, SK | Sasktel Centre

September 30 – Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome

October 3 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

October 7 – Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

November 10 – Atlanta, GA | Truist Park

November 11 – Atlanta, GA | Truist Park

November 16 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

November 18 – Houston, TX | Minute Maid Park

December 3 – London, UK | The O2

April 4, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

April 20, 2024 – Oxford, MS | Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

May 2, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

June 20, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

June 27, 2024 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

July 11, 2024 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

July 18, 2024 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

July 25, 2024 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

August 1, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 8, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Last Updated on September 26, 2023