Noah Kahan is heading out on a North American tour, and as a surprise to no one, fans are furious after trying to navigate Ticketmaster’s infamous Verified Fan system.
The “Dial Drunk” folk-pop singer-songwriter is set to head out on the “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour” in March, hitting venues across the U.S. and Canada. Then, earlier this week, even more dates were added to the tour due to high demand, with additional shows at St. Paul’s XCel Energy Center, New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Fenway Park in Boston, and Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre in Colorado, as well as second gigs in Toronto, Asheville, and Nashville.
Fans were previously asked to register ahead of the presale on September 27 via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system, and Kahan noted that if fans received a code before the newly-announced dates, it would still work for a new show date.
However, before the presale even started, the tour enabled platinum pricing — meaning ticket prices will be based on demand. Fans took to social media earlier this week to beg Khan to turn off the platinum pricing, as tickets will now be unaffordable for most.
The 2023 Asheville show tickets were less than $50 for GA during presale, now they’re $176 before fees for GA at presale price? Uhhh what is going on
— ✨Tiffany 🌻 (@spider_babe_) September 27, 2023
Hey, curious why you think it’s acceptable to mark up “charity tickets” by $200+ and then only donate $1 per ticket? If you want to charge premium prices, just do it, but this is really gross and deceptive. pic.twitter.com/TnqHPwecCG
— cara weglarz (@caraweglarz_) September 27, 2023
@NoahKahan PLEASE turn it off, we’re begging you. No fan wants this. 😭
— Danikins🏳️🌈(Taylor’s Version) (@danikins77) September 26, 2023
@NoahKahan I am begging for u to turn this OFF
— grace 🪩🛰️ (@gracesmidnights) September 26, 2023
@NoahKahan PLEASE turn this off… all i want with my $600 is to scream “i’m mean because i grew up in new england” with you in fenway a month before i leave for college.
— mari (@josephineskaty) September 27, 2023
Nonetheless, when presale tickets went on sale Wednesday morning, fans were furious. Hundreds complained of the prices, which ranged from $150 to over $500.
Got through just to see the tickets… are not face value… wym pit is $356???
— Liv♛ ⋆ (@livbean15) September 27, 2023
noah these Fenway prices make me cry pic.twitter.com/WPoitlCrTC
— mhf (@maggiehfan) September 27, 2023
Love your music and was going to drive 4.5 hours to see it but these prices are criminal homie…. No normal person can afford it pic.twitter.com/5UqefaRgBK
— Wurdup2t2t OCB 👾 (@Wurdup2t2t) September 27, 2023
$400 before fees for a middle section in OHIO is wild
— Lucila Rodriguez (@Lucila_probably) September 27, 2023
I can’t do this… cheapest ticket is $162. Face value.
— ilana 🌌 saw taylor in her hometown (@_starsnscars_) September 27, 2023
So much anxiety just to find out I’m too poor to afford tickets 😪 pic.twitter.com/YdEEjqc9Za
— cecily (@cess_ill_ee) September 27, 2023
Additionally, the presale couldn’t possibly go down without some errors with Verified Fan. The woes continued as fans were stuck waiting for hours in the queue — one fan even shared that they were one of 12,000 people waiting to enter the sale. Others claimed they received an email from Ticketmaster, but their code did not work.
insane pic.twitter.com/OnRsqaAr4q
— emily o ♡ (@emilyoujbara) September 27, 2023
— gin (@jalepaino) September 27, 2023
Spent an hour trying to get Fenway tickets only for the sign in to not work. These presale dates never work
— Santos Vargas (@santosvargas_17) September 27, 2023
Ticketmaster screwed up. They are sending fans emails saying they’re selected for the presale, but they’re not sending fans the presale code. Super disappointing.
— Suz (@Suz_8885) September 27, 2023
Ticketmaster’s platinum pricing technique isn’t new — fans have been feeling the burn of the Verified Fan debacle for years, yet ticket prices seem to be inflated now more than ever. During Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, the fiasco with Ticketmaster sparked an investigation into the Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger, though artists are still using the Verified Fan system; just last week, Olivia Rodrigo fans lashed-out at the ticketing giant after everyone was seemingly placed on the “waitlist.”
It’s clear that artists are either tone-deaf or complicit in their decision to continue to allow Ticketmaster and Live Nation to monopolize the industry, making affordable concert tickets a thing of the past.
If you want to try and score tickets during Kahan’s general on sale, tickets will be available Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m.
Find ticket links to Kahan’s upcoming tour via resale marketplaces below, as well as a full list of his upcoming tour dates.
Noah Khan Tickets
Noah Khan Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS
Noah Khan Tickets at ScoreBig
Noah Khan Tickets at SeatGeek
Noah Khan Tickets at StubHub
Noah Khan Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer with code TICKETNEWS
Noah Khan Tickets at Vivid Seats
Noah Khan We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour 2024 — Europe & UK
Thu Feb 08 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
Sat Feb 10 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
Sun Feb 11 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
Tue Feb 13 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena
Wed Feb 14 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
Thurs Feb 15 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
Sat Feb 17 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
Sun Feb 18 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
Wed Feb 21 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
Fri Feb 23 — Copenhagen, DK @ K.B. Hallen
Sun Feb 25 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
Mon Feb 26 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National
Noah Khan We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour 2024 — North America
Tue Mar 26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Thu Mar 28 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Fri Mar 29 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Sat Mar 30 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
Tue Apr 02 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Sat Apr 06 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sun Apr 07 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
Tue Apr 09 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Wed Apr 10 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
Sat Apr 13 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Sun Apr 14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Mon May 20 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Wed May 22 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Fri May 24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Sat May 25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Tue May 28 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Wed May 29 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Tue Jun 04 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Wed Jun 05 — Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 07 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Sat Jun 08 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Tue Jun 11 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Wed Jun 13 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Fri Jun 14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Tue Jun 18 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Tue Jun 25 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Wed Jun 26 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 29 — George, WA @ The Gorge
Mon Jul 01 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Wed Jul 03 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 05 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Sat Jul 06 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Tue Jul 09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 13 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Mon Jul 15 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Tue Jul 16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Thrs Jul 18 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Fri Jul 19 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Last Updated on September 27, 2023
Leave a Reply