Noah Kahan is heading out on a North American tour, and as a surprise to no one, fans are furious after trying to navigate Ticketmaster’s infamous Verified Fan system.

The “Dial Drunk” folk-pop singer-songwriter is set to head out on the “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour” in March, hitting venues across the U.S. and Canada. Then, earlier this week, even more dates were added to the tour due to high demand, with additional shows at St. Paul’s XCel Energy Center, New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Fenway Park in Boston, and Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre in Colorado, as well as second gigs in Toronto, Asheville, and Nashville.

Fans were previously asked to register ahead of the presale on September 27 via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system, and Kahan noted that if fans received a code before the newly-announced dates, it would still work for a new show date.

Insomniac

However, before the presale even started, the tour enabled platinum pricing — meaning ticket prices will be based on demand. Fans took to social media earlier this week to beg Khan to turn off the platinum pricing, as tickets will now be unaffordable for most.

Nonetheless, when presale tickets went on sale Wednesday morning, fans were furious. Hundreds complained of the prices, which ranged from $150 to over $500.

Additionally, the presale couldn’t possibly go down without some errors with Verified Fan. The woes continued as fans were stuck waiting for hours in the queue — one fan even shared that they were one of 12,000 people waiting to enter the sale. Others claimed they received an email from Ticketmaster, but their code did not work.

Ticketmaster’s platinum pricing technique isn’t new — fans have been feeling the burn of the Verified Fan debacle for years, yet ticket prices seem to be inflated now more than ever. During Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, the fiasco with Ticketmaster sparked an investigation into the Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger, though artists are still using the Verified Fan system; just last week, Olivia Rodrigo fans lashed-out at the ticketing giant after everyone was seemingly placed on the “waitlist.”

It’s clear that artists are either tone-deaf or complicit in their decision to continue to allow Ticketmaster and Live Nation to monopolize the industry, making affordable concert tickets a thing of the past.

If you want to try and score tickets during Kahan’s general on sale, tickets will be available Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m.

Find ticket links to Kahan’s upcoming tour via resale marketplaces below, as well as a full list of his upcoming tour dates.

Noah Khan Tickets

Noah Khan Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS
Noah Khan Tickets at ScoreBig
Noah Khan Tickets at SeatGeek
Noah Khan Tickets at StubHub
Noah Khan Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer with code TICKETNEWS
Noah Khan Tickets at Vivid Seats

Noah Khan We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour 2024 — Europe & UK

Thu Feb 08 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

Sat Feb 10 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

Sun Feb 11 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena 

Tue Feb 13 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena

Wed Feb 14 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley 

Thurs Feb 15 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley  

Sat Feb 17 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia 

Sun Feb 18 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium 

Wed Feb 21 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

Fri Feb 23 — Copenhagen, DK @ K.B. Hallen 

Sun Feb 25 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live 

Mon Feb 26 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National 

Noah Khan We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour 2024 — North America

Tue Mar 26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena 

Thu Mar 28 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome 

Fri Mar 29 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place 

Sat Mar 30 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre 

Tue Apr 02 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre 

Sat Apr 06 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena 

Sun Apr 07 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens 

Tue Apr 09 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre 

Wed Apr 10 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre 

Sat Apr 13 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre  

Sun Apr 14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena 

Mon May 20 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena 

Wed May 22 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena 

Fri May 24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena  

Sat May 25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena  

Tue May 28 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center 

Wed May 29 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake 

Tue Jun 04 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater 

Wed Jun 05 — Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheatre 

Fri Jun 07 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center 

Sat Jun 08 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center 

Tue Jun 11 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion 

Wed Jun 13 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 

Fri Jun 14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center 

Tue Jun 18 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre 

Fri Jun 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl 

Tue Jun 25 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre 

Wed Jun 26 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre 

Sat Jun 29 — George, WA @ The Gorge 

Mon Jul 01 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater 

Wed Jul 03 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre 

Fri Jul 05 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre 

Sat Jul 06 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre 

Tue Jul 09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre 

Sat Jul 13 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre 

Mon Jul 15 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden 

Tue Jul 16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden 

Thrs Jul 18 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park 

Fri Jul 19 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park 

Last Updated on September 27, 2023

TicketSmarter - A Smarter Way to buy tickets SeatGeek