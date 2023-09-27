Noah Kahan is heading out on a North American tour, and as a surprise to no one, fans are furious after trying to navigate Ticketmaster’s infamous Verified Fan system.

The “Dial Drunk” folk-pop singer-songwriter is set to head out on the “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour” in March, hitting venues across the U.S. and Canada. Then, earlier this week, even more dates were added to the tour due to high demand, with additional shows at St. Paul’s XCel Energy Center, New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Fenway Park in Boston, and Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre in Colorado, as well as second gigs in Toronto, Asheville, and Nashville.

Fans were previously asked to register ahead of the presale on September 27 via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system, and Kahan noted that if fans received a code before the newly-announced dates, it would still work for a new show date.

However, before the presale even started, the tour enabled platinum pricing — meaning ticket prices will be based on demand. Fans took to social media earlier this week to beg Khan to turn off the platinum pricing, as tickets will now be unaffordable for most.

The 2023 Asheville show tickets were less than $50 for GA during presale, now they’re $176 before fees for GA at presale price? Uhhh what is going on — ✨Tiffany 🌻 (@spider_babe_) September 27, 2023

Hey, curious why you think it’s acceptable to mark up “charity tickets” by $200+ and then only donate $1 per ticket? If you want to charge premium prices, just do it, but this is really gross and deceptive. pic.twitter.com/TnqHPwecCG — cara weglarz (@caraweglarz_) September 27, 2023

@NoahKahan PLEASE turn it off, we’re begging you. No fan wants this. 😭 — Danikins🏳️‍🌈(Taylor’s Version) (@danikins77) September 26, 2023

@NoahKahan I am begging for u to turn this OFF — grace 🪩🛰️ (@gracesmidnights) September 26, 2023

@NoahKahan PLEASE turn this off… all i want with my $600 is to scream “i’m mean because i grew up in new england” with you in fenway a month before i leave for college. — mari (@josephineskaty) September 27, 2023

Nonetheless, when presale tickets went on sale Wednesday morning, fans were furious. Hundreds complained of the prices, which ranged from $150 to over $500.

Got through just to see the tickets… are not face value… wym pit is $356??? — Liv♛ ⋆ (@livbean15) September 27, 2023

noah these Fenway prices make me cry pic.twitter.com/WPoitlCrTC — mhf (@maggiehfan) September 27, 2023

Love your music and was going to drive 4.5 hours to see it but these prices are criminal homie…. No normal person can afford it pic.twitter.com/5UqefaRgBK — Wurdup2t2t OCB 👾 (@Wurdup2t2t) September 27, 2023

$400 before fees for a middle section in OHIO is wild — Lucila Rodriguez (@Lucila_probably) September 27, 2023

I can’t do this… cheapest ticket is $162. Face value. — ilana 🌌 saw taylor in her hometown (@_starsnscars_) September 27, 2023

So much anxiety just to find out I’m too poor to afford tickets 😪 pic.twitter.com/YdEEjqc9Za — cecily (@cess_ill_ee) September 27, 2023

Additionally, the presale couldn’t possibly go down without some errors with Verified Fan. The woes continued as fans were stuck waiting for hours in the queue — one fan even shared that they were one of 12,000 people waiting to enter the sale. Others claimed they received an email from Ticketmaster, but their code did not work.

Spent an hour trying to get Fenway tickets only for the sign in to not work. These presale dates never work — Santos Vargas (@santosvargas_17) September 27, 2023

Ticketmaster screwed up. They are sending fans emails saying they’re selected for the presale, but they’re not sending fans the presale code. Super disappointing. — Suz (@Suz_8885) September 27, 2023

Ticketmaster’s platinum pricing technique isn’t new — fans have been feeling the burn of the Verified Fan debacle for years, yet ticket prices seem to be inflated now more than ever. During Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, the fiasco with Ticketmaster sparked an investigation into the Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger, though artists are still using the Verified Fan system; just last week, Olivia Rodrigo fans lashed-out at the ticketing giant after everyone was seemingly placed on the “waitlist.”

It’s clear that artists are either tone-deaf or complicit in their decision to continue to allow Ticketmaster and Live Nation to monopolize the industry, making affordable concert tickets a thing of the past.

If you want to try and score tickets during Kahan’s general on sale, tickets will be available Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m.

Find ticket links to Kahan’s upcoming tour via resale marketplaces below, as well as a full list of his upcoming tour dates.

Noah Khan We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour 2024 — Europe & UK

Thu Feb 08 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

Sat Feb 10 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

Sun Feb 11 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Tue Feb 13 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena

Wed Feb 14 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

Thurs Feb 15 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

Sat Feb 17 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

Sun Feb 18 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium

Wed Feb 21 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

Fri Feb 23 — Copenhagen, DK @ K.B. Hallen

Sun Feb 25 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

Mon Feb 26 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National

Noah Khan We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour 2024 — North America

Tue Mar 26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Thu Mar 28 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Fri Mar 29 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sat Mar 30 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Tue Apr 02 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Sat Apr 06 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sun Apr 07 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Tue Apr 09 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Wed Apr 10 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Sat Apr 13 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sun Apr 14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Mon May 20 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Wed May 22 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Fri May 24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sat May 25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Tue May 28 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Wed May 29 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue Jun 04 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Wed Jun 05 — Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 07 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sat Jun 08 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Tue Jun 11 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Wed Jun 13 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Jun 14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Tue Jun 18 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Tue Jun 25 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 26 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 29 — George, WA @ The Gorge

Mon Jul 01 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Jul 03 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 05 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Sat Jul 06 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Tue Jul 09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 13 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Mon Jul 15 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Tue Jul 16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Thrs Jul 18 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Fri Jul 19 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

