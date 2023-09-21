Folk-pop singer-songwriter Noah Kahan is heading out tour next year, hitting amphitheaters and arenas across North America.
The “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour” is set to kick-off on March 26 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. From there, he’ll stop at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Austin’s Moody Center, and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. He’ll also appear in cities like Chula Vista, Dallas, Berkeley, and New York City before wrapping-up at Boston’s Fenway Park on July 19.
The trek, which includes support from Mt. Joy, follows Kahan’s previously-announced dates across Europe and the UK throughout February.
Due to “unprecedented demand,” fans are asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale via Live Nation’s infamous Verified Fan program. The registration program has caused woes for fans across all music genres — most recently with Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour. Through this process, fans are “randomly” selected to receive a code, allowing them access to the presale. During Rodrigo’s presale, fans complained of error codes, long queues, and the inability to enter the system even with a code. Many were also placed on a waitlist — with no chance in sight to score tickets.
Presale tickets to Kahan’s tour will head on sale September 27, followed by a general on sale September 29 at 10 a.m. Fans can register here.
Hailing from Vermont, Kahan has quickly risen into the spotlight, garnering attention with his chart-topping third studio album, 2022’s Stick Season. The record was described by Khan in an interview with WPTZ as a “love letter to New England” with intimate tracks like “Northern Attitude,” “All My Love,” and “Homesick.” This year, he dropped Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever), as an extension to his previous LP. The new record features a new version of his track “Dial Drunk” with Post Malone.
Find ticket links to Kahan’s upcoming tour via resale marketplaces below, as well as a full list of his upcoming tour dates.
Noah Khan We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour 2024 — Europe & UK
Thu Feb 08 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
Sat Feb 10 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
Sun Feb 11 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
Tue Feb 13 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena
Wed Feb 14 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
Thurs Feb 15 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
Sat Feb 17 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
Sun Feb 18 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
Wed Feb 21 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
Fri Feb 23 — Copenhagen, DK @ K.B. Hallen
Sun Feb 25 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
Mon Feb 26 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National
Noah Khan We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour 2024 — North America
Tue Mar 26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Thu Mar 28 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Fri Mar 29 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Sat Mar 30 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
Tue Apr 02 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Sat Apr 06 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sun Apr 07 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
Tue Apr 09 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Wed Apr 10 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
Sat Apr 13 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Wed May 22 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Sat May 25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Tue May 28 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Wed May 29 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Tue Jun 04 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Wed Jun 05 — Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 07 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Tue Jun 11 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Wed Jun 13 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Fri Jun 14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Tue Jun 18 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Tue Jun 25 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 29 — George, WA @ The Gorge
Mon Jul 01 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Wed Jul 03 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 05 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Sat Jul 06 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Tue Jul 09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 13 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Tue Jul 16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 19 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
