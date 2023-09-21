Folk-pop singer-songwriter Noah Kahan is heading out tour next year, hitting amphitheaters and arenas across North America.

The “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour” is set to kick-off on March 26 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. From there, he’ll stop at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Austin’s Moody Center, and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. He’ll also appear in cities like Chula Vista, Dallas, Berkeley, and New York City before wrapping-up at Boston’s Fenway Park on July 19.

The trek, which includes support from Mt. Joy, follows Kahan’s previously-announced dates across Europe and the UK throughout February.

Due to “unprecedented demand,” fans are asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale via Live Nation’s infamous Verified Fan program. The registration program has caused woes for fans across all music genres — most recently with Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour. Through this process, fans are “randomly” selected to receive a code, allowing them access to the presale. During Rodrigo’s presale, fans complained of error codes, long queues, and the inability to enter the system even with a code. Many were also placed on a waitlist — with no chance in sight to score tickets.

Presale tickets to Kahan’s tour will head on sale September 27, followed by a general on sale September 29 at 10 a.m. Fans can register here.

Hailing from Vermont, Kahan has quickly risen into the spotlight, garnering attention with his chart-topping third studio album, 2022’s Stick Season. The record was described by Khan in an interview with WPTZ as a “love letter to New England” with intimate tracks like “Northern Attitude,” “All My Love,” and “Homesick.” This year, he dropped Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever), as an extension to his previous LP. The new record features a new version of his track “Dial Drunk” with Post Malone.

Find ticket links to Kahan’s upcoming tour via resale marketplaces below, as well as a full list of his upcoming tour dates.

Noah Khan We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour 2024 — Europe & UK

Thu Feb 08Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

Sat Feb 10Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

Sun Feb 11Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena 

Tue Feb 13Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena

Wed Feb 14London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley 

Thurs Feb 15London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley  

Sat Feb 17Paris, FR @ L’Olympia 

Sun Feb 18Cologne, DE @ Palladium 

Wed Feb 21Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

Fri Feb 23Copenhagen, DK @ K.B. Hallen 

Sun Feb 25Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live 

Mon Feb 26Brussels, BE @ Forest National 

Noah Khan We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour 2024 — North America

Tue Mar 26 — Vancouver, BCRogers Arena 

Thu Mar 28 — Calgary, ABScotiabank Saddledome 

Fri Mar 29 — Edmonton, ABRogers Place 

Sat Mar 30 — Saskatoon, SKSaskTel Centre 

Tue Apr 02 — Winnipeg, MBCanada Life Centre 

Sat Apr 06 — Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena 

Sun Apr 07 — London, ONBudweiser Gardens 

Tue Apr 09 — Ottawa, ONCanadian Tire Centre 

Wed Apr 10 — Quebec City, QCVideotron Centre 

Sat Apr 13 — Montreal, QCBell Centre  

Wed May 22 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena 

Sat May 25 — Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena  

Tue May 28 — Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music Center 

Wed May 29 — Burgettstown, PAThe Pavilion at Star Lake 

Tue Jun 04 — St. Louis, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheater 

Wed Jun 05 — Kansas City, MOAzura Amphitheatre 

Fri Jun 07 — St. Paul, MNXcel Energy Center 

Tue Jun 11 — Dallas, TXDos Equis Pavilion 

Wed Jun 13 — Houston, TXThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 

Fri Jun 14 — Austin, TXMoody Center 

Tue Jun 18 — Chula Vista, CANorth Island Credit Union Amphitheatre 

Fri Jun 21 — Los Angeles, CAHollywood Bowl 

Tue Jun 25 — Denver, COFiddler’s Green Amphitheatre 

Sat Jun 29 — George, WAThe Gorge 

Mon Jul 01 — Ridgefield, WARV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater 

Wed Jul 03 — Wheatland, CAToyota Amphitheatre 

Fri Jul 05 — Berkeley, CAThe Greek Theatre 

Sat Jul 06 — Berkeley, CAThe Greek Theatre 

Tue Jul 09 — Salt Lake City, UTUSANA Amphitheatre 

Sat Jul 13 — East Troy, WIAlpine Valley Music Theatre 

Tue Jul 16 — New York, NYMadison Square Garden 

Fri Jul 19 — Boston, MAFenway Park 

