Folk-pop singer-songwriter Noah Kahan is heading out tour next year, hitting amphitheaters and arenas across North America.

The “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour” is set to kick-off on March 26 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. From there, he’ll stop at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Austin’s Moody Center, and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. He’ll also appear in cities like Chula Vista, Dallas, Berkeley, and New York City before wrapping-up at Boston’s Fenway Park on July 19.

The trek, which includes support from Mt. Joy, follows Kahan’s previously-announced dates across Europe and the UK throughout February.

Due to “unprecedented demand,” fans are asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale via Live Nation’s infamous Verified Fan program. The registration program has caused woes for fans across all music genres — most recently with Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour. Through this process, fans are “randomly” selected to receive a code, allowing them access to the presale. During Rodrigo’s presale, fans complained of error codes, long queues, and the inability to enter the system even with a code. Many were also placed on a waitlist — with no chance in sight to score tickets.

Presale tickets to Kahan’s tour will head on sale September 27, followed by a general on sale September 29 at 10 a.m. Fans can register here.

Hailing from Vermont, Kahan has quickly risen into the spotlight, garnering attention with his chart-topping third studio album, 2022’s Stick Season. The record was described by Khan in an interview with WPTZ as a “love letter to New England” with intimate tracks like “Northern Attitude,” “All My Love,” and “Homesick.” This year, he dropped Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever), as an extension to his previous LP. The new record features a new version of his track “Dial Drunk” with Post Malone.

Find ticket links to Kahan’s upcoming tour via resale marketplaces below, as well as a full list of his upcoming tour dates.

Noah Khan Tickets

Noah Khan Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Noah Khan Tickets at ScoreBig

Noah Khan Tickets at SeatGeek

Noah Khan Tickets at StubHub

Noah Khan Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer with code TICKETNEWS

Noah Khan Tickets at Vivid Seats

Noah Khan We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour 2024 — Europe & UK

Thu Feb 08 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

Sat Feb 10 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

Sun Feb 11 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Tue Feb 13 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena

Wed Feb 14 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

Thurs Feb 15 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

Sat Feb 17 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

Sun Feb 18 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium

Wed Feb 21 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

Fri Feb 23 — Copenhagen, DK @ K.B. Hallen

Sun Feb 25 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

Mon Feb 26 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National

Noah Khan We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour 2024 — North America

Tue Mar 26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Thu Mar 28 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Fri Mar 29 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sat Mar 30 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Tue Apr 02 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Sat Apr 06 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sun Apr 07 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Tue Apr 09 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Wed Apr 10 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Sat Apr 13 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Wed May 22 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Sat May 25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Tue May 28 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Wed May 29 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue Jun 04 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Wed Jun 05 — Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 07 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Tue Jun 11 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Wed Jun 13 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Jun 14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Tue Jun 18 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Tue Jun 25 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 29 — George, WA @ The Gorge

Mon Jul 01 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Jul 03 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 05 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Sat Jul 06 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Tue Jul 09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 13 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Tue Jul 16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 19 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Last Updated on September 21, 2023