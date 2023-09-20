Olivia Rodrigo Fans Placed On Waitlist Amid Ticketmaster Verified Fan Fiasco 

Rising popstar Olivia Rodrigo is heading out on a massive world tour to support her sophomore record, but it seems that her fans will have to face the same fate as Swifties during The Eras Tour: Navigating Ticketmaster’s infamous Verified Fan Program.

Rodrigo fans were told to register for tickets by September 17 with pre-sales slated to open on September 20. However, Ticketmaster released a statement the night before the presale noting that demand for Rodrigo’s tour is “massive” and “there are still far more registered fans than tickets available.” The ticketing giant said that in order to create “a better shopping experience,” a limited number of fans will be given access to the sale while “most fans” will be placed on a waitlist.

Ticketmaster said access codes were sent out via SMS Tuesday night to fans who were selected for the American Express Early Access Presale, set to begin at 3 p.m. local venue time. Then, fans should receive either a unique access code or an email regarding their place on the waitlist Wednesday night ahead of Thursday’s onsale.

However, in completely unsurprising news, the presale is already a fiasco. Fans complained that they were selected for the presale, yet never received a code. Others who were able to enter the presale received error codes and were told that their Ticketmaster accounts were invalid. Ticketmaster UK released a statement to affected fans, notifying them that new links would be sent out.

🚨ATTENTION: OLIVIA RODRIGO FANS🚨

If you were experiencing errors when trying to access tickets for the Birmingham O2 pre sale, please note new links have now been sent. Don’t forget to check your junk and spam folders. — ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) September 20, 2023

I’m having trouble with London too. It’s saying my account is incorrect but I only have one account. — Tina Langdon (@tinkytooky) September 20, 2023

and it continues: “The account you’re using is not linked to this invitation-only sale. To continue, please switch accounts and sign in with an account associated with the same email address that you received your sale notification.” — Dr Hannah Bargawi (@hannahbargawi) September 20, 2023

I’m trying to get in ready for the Amex sale at 3pm (I have a code) but it says my account isn’t registered for the sale – even though it is…. can you help? Will it change because there’s multiple sales going on? — Georgie Callé (@GeorgieCalle) September 20, 2023

Then, a presale through Manchester’s Co-Op Live caused issues; fans complained that they were waiting in the queue from the start time, yet did not receive any tickets. The venue released a statement on X just 11 minutes after the presale started that tickets sold out.

The Co-op Member presale for Olivia Rodrigo has now sold out. Demand for these shows has been exceptionally high, and we thank all her fans for their dedication. — Co-op Live (@TheCoopLive) September 20, 2023

That was a total joke…..tickets in basket twice, went right through check out to get to “there is an error we are working to fix it”….how anyone checked out is beyond me! And I was 8th in queue — Jo Stanhope 💙 (@Casstia) September 20, 2023

Really disappointed I didn’t get tickets. I was there waiting from 9.30am in the waiting room and then at 10am I was straight in and no tickets were left. Can you share how many tickets for the Manchester gig were actually available — ThisGuy 4427 (@4427Thisguy) September 20, 2023

you must’ve listed like 5 tickets i was literally in almost immediately and nothing? what a joke — emily ⸆⸉ (@jaemriana) September 20, 2023

Meanwhile, everyone seems to be waitlisted. Fans are questioning who was even picked to get into the presale, and why there isn’t a fair chance to everyone who signed up through the Verified Fan program.

WAITLISTED AGAIN. Just like for Sour Tour. Done with you Ticketmaster — Brittany (Taylor’s Version) (@brittsims97) September 20, 2023

But why is Ticketmaster deciding who even has *a chance* to buy tickets? If you’re a Verified Fan, you should have the same chance as everyone else at onsale. Waitlist means you are a Verified Fan but TM doesn’t even want to give you *a chance* to buy tickets? Cool story, bro. — Cory Everett (@modage) September 20, 2023

I know this message means we have no chance of going. #waitlisted pic.twitter.com/YKkLUV4Ji9 — Louisa Bacio (@Louisabacio) September 20, 2023

not us waiting all day just for them to send out 90% waitlist emails to everyone… #oliviarodrigo pic.twitter.com/g9OaD3ZqDO — Zenzia (@Zenziaaa) September 19, 2023

how have i been put on the waitlist for both taylor swift and olivia rodrigo tickets! what does ticketmaster have against me!!!!!! — martina (@highIikeyou) September 19, 2023

waitlisted for the eras tour (still never got a code and never will) and now again for olivia rodrigo. FUCK YOU @TicketmasterUK this new system of literally blocking fans from even trying to getting tickets is disgusting and completely unfair. worst company — in my waitlist era (@kaitjulia01) September 19, 2023

One thing is clear — Ticketmaster has fans register for data harvesting purposes, claims unprecedented demand, and then waitlists a majority of fans. Next, sky-high prices will be set only for a fraction of tickets will be sold during the onsale, and even more expensive “dynamic platinum” resale tickets will follow.

Reminder to fans ahead of Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS world tour ticket sales to watch out for anyone trying to sell you tickets that haven't gone on sale yet. For more information about the tour, please visit: https://t.co/loYuYnNa0R pic.twitter.com/MXKBc0evFj — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) September 20, 2023

Ticketmaster warned fans to watch out for speculative tickets, which are listed for sale on secondary sites before the primary onsale started. The ticketing giant is trying to place the blame on the secondary market for scamming fans, yet there is already a scam going on here.

Rodrigo’s tour is slated to kick-off in February 2024 and run through August 17, making stops across North America and Europe. Find a full list of her tour dates below, as well as links to secondary ticketing sites.

See the full list of Rodrigo’s upcoming tour dates below, along with ticket links via resale marketplaces:

