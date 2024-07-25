The rising “Espresso” popstar Sabrina Carpenter is heading out on her Short N’ Sweet Tour across the UK next year, but fans faced various woes during Ticketmaster’s presale on Thursday — leaving thousands empty-handed.

Following Carpenter’s tour across North America, she will head to the UK and Europe for a brief run in March 2025, stopping in Dublin, Birmingham, London, Glasgow, and Manchester before heading to European gigs in Paris, Berlin, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

The presale opened for fans at 10 a.m. Thursday morning, but as concertgoers flooded Ticketmaster, they were met with long wait times in the queue, as well as various error codes — sometimes even kicking fans out of their spot in line. Many never even made it through the queue.

Fans who were lucky enough to make it to the checkout page were shocked at the exorbitant ticket prices. Two tickets for general admission at Scotland’s OVO Hydro equated €676.30. Fans complained that they felt priced-out, as these ticket prices are not attainable.

This situation is an exact replica to fans’ experience trying to purchase tickets to Carpenter’s North American tour dates. Thousands of fans were attempting to purchase tickets across North America at the same time; in New York City, over 80,000 people were queued for the 19,000-capacity Madison Square Garden sale and 50,000 people were awaiting tickets for Chicago’s United Center, which holds 23,500 guests.

While Carpenter’s fans all over the globe are facing similar frustrations, this isn’t a new story; fans across all genres have been facing the same scenario over the past year. From Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny to blink-182 and Sleep Token, fans are stuck struggling through Ticketmaster’s online queue, facing error codes and long-wait times, and when they finally reach checkout (if they ever do) those tickets are gone — or priced so high that fans just give up.

Carpenter is also among a handful of artists who embarked on their first large-scale headlining tour over the past year, following suite of Rodrigo and Noah Kahan. While these acts are just emerging in the industry, their prices are mirroring legacy musicians — and fans are thinking twice as ticket prices have reached greater heights than ever before.

Slow ticketing may be to blame; in this system, prices are set at what the tour organizers (and its partners at companies like Ticketmaster) believe is the highest level that the artist’s fans might be willing to pay, for each level of seating (even down to individual rows, with premiums for things like aisle seats). Initially, tickets are priced high for the must-see superfans, and over time, the prices are expected to drop. Now, we’ve seen that the practice may have run its course, as fans seem tired of the exorbitant prices.

Ticketmaster’s sale process has been criticized time and time again, and now, the Live Nation-owned company has been  targeted in an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice and 29 states alongside its parent company over the pair’s alleged monopolistic business practices. The suit, which aims to break-up Live Nation and Ticketmaster, cites anti-competitive tactics.