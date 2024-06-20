The “Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter has officially announced her North American tour.

The “Short n’ Sweet Tour” is set to kick-off on September 23 at Columbus’ Nationwide Arena. From there, she’ll appear in New York City, Hartford, Chicago, Raleigh, and Tampa, making stops at venues along the way like Denver’s Ball Arena, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and Pechanga Arena in San Diego before wrapping-up at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on November 15. Ahead of the tour, Carpenter is also set to appear at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival.

Amaarae, Declan McKenna, and Griff will provide support.

Carpenter, previously known for her role in “Girl Meets World,” began to garner attention with her 2022 breakthrough record Emails I Can’t Send. She returned in 2023 with the single “Feather,” followed by the smash-hit “Espresso” earlier this year, as well as “Please Please Please.” Her 2024 singles are slated to be a part of her forthcoming record, Short n;’ Sweet, due this August via Island Records.

Presale tickets to Carpenter’s tour will be available on June 25 at 10 a.m. local time via the Team Sabrina presale. A CashApp card presale will also be up-for-grabs ahead of an official on sale.

Find various ticketing options, as well as Carpenter’s tour dates, below:

Sabrina Carpenter Tickets

Sabrina Carpenter Tickets at MEGASeats

Sabrina Carpenter Tickets at Sabrina Carpenter’s Website

Sabrina Carpenter Tickets at StubHub

Sabrina Carpenter Tickets at Vivid Seats

Sabrina Carpenter Tickets at Ticket Club

Sabrina Carpenter | Short n’ Sweet Tour 2024