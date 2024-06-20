The “Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter has officially announced her North American tour.

The “Short n’ Sweet Tour” is set to kick-off on September 23 at Columbus’ Nationwide Arena. From there, she’ll appear in New York City, Hartford, Chicago, Raleigh, and Tampa, making stops at venues along the way like Denver’s Ball Arena, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and Pechanga Arena in San Diego before wrapping-up at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on November 15. Ahead of the tour, Carpenter is also set to appear at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival.

Amaarae, Declan McKenna, and Griff will provide support.

Carpenter, previously known for her role in “Girl Meets World,” began to garner attention with her 2022 breakthrough record Emails I Can’t Send. She returned in 2023 with the single “Feather,” followed by the smash-hit “Espresso” earlier this year, as well as “Please Please Please.” Her 2024 singles are slated to be a part of her forthcoming record, Short n;’ Sweet, due this August via Island Records.

Presale tickets to Carpenter’s tour will be available on June 25 at 10 a.m. local time via the Team Sabrina presale. A CashApp card presale will also be up-for-grabs ahead of an official on sale.

Find various ticketing options, as well as Carpenter’s tour dates, below:

Sabrina Carpenter | Short n’ Sweet Tour 2024

09.23.24 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
09.25.24 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena
09.26.24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
09.29.24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
10.2.24 Hartford, CT XL Center
10.3.24 Boston, MA TD Garden
10.5.24 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
10.8.24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
10.11.24 Montreal, QC Centre Ball
10.13.24 Chicago, IL United Center
10.14.24 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
10.16.24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
10.17.24 Saint Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena
10.19.24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
10.20.24 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
10.22.24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
10.24.24 Orlando, FL Kia Center
10.25.24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
10.28.24 Austin, TX Moody Center
10.30.24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
11.1.24 Denver, CO Ball Arena
11.2.24 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
11.4.24 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum
11.6.24 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
11.7.24 Portland, OR Moda Center
11.9.24 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
11.10.24 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
11.13.24 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
11.15.24 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena