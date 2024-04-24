San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music Festival announced the lineup for its 2024 edition. Set against the backdrop of Golden Gate Park, this year’s event offers three days of diverse artists, featuring Tyler the Creator, The Killers, and Sturgill Simpson from August 9 to 11.

Other notable artists scheduled to perform are Grace Jones, The Postal Service, Kaytranda, Jungle, Christ Lake, and Gryffin. Additionally, Post Malone is set to deliver a special country set. Festival-goers can also expect to see acts by Reneé Rapp, Victoria Monét, The Blessed Madonna, Teddy Swims, The Lemon Twigs and many more.

Indie rockers Slowdive, Real Estate, and The Japanese House are slated to take the stage as well as hip-hop artists Killer Mike, ScHoolboy Q, and AG Club. The festival also has an electronic dance space, SOMA, set in a new, open-air format and will feature The Blessed Madonna, Idris Elba, and Seth Troxler.

In addition to the music, Outside Lands festival will also have different experiences, such as Beer Lands, Wine Lands, and an open-air dance club “Dolores,’ among others.

A complete list of acts performing and ticketing options can be found below:

Outside Lands Music Festival Tickets

Outside Lands Music Festival tickets at MEGAseats

Outside Lands Music Festival tickets at Outside Lands official website

Outside Lands Music Festival tickets at StubHub

Outside Lands Music Festival tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Outside Lands Music Festival tickets at Vivid Seats

Outside Lands Music Festival Lineup