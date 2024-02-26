The inaugural Lovin’ Life Music Festival, set to take place in Charlotte from May 3 to 5, has unveiled its complete 2024 lineup with headlining performances from Post Malone, Stevie Nicks, and Noah Kahan.

Since December, fans have been given a steady stream of announcements, revealing some of the acts set to perform. The latest additions to the lineup include The Avett Brothers, The Fray, Allen Stone, Ripe, and Lily Fitts. Over 40 artists are expected to appear across three stages.

Other notable artists expected to take the stage are Maggie Rogers, The Chainsmokers, and Mt. Joy. Fans can also look forward to discovering new favorites among the lineup, including Holly Humberstone, Ax & the Hatchetmen, and Weston Estate.

The Lovin’ Life Music Festival is also slated to showcase local bands and artists on its “QC Local Stage” – including acts by indie-rock Sweet Spine and electro-pop Modern Alibi. An estimated 90,000 festival-goers are expected to attend, which is projected to generate over $30 million in economic activity.

Find tickets to this year’s edition of Lovin’ Life via the festival’s official website. Festivalgoers can also score tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of artists set to perform can be found below: