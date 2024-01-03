A new year means a new round of music festivals, and while many are yet to be announced, there’s still a stacked round of events slated for 2024.

Whether you’re looking to see the top artists in the industry take over Coachella, grab cowboy boots for Stagecoach, groove to EDM superstars at Ultra, or head back to the early 2000s for some nostalgic emo tunes at When We Were Young, there’s a festival calling your name this year.

Aftershock

Sacramento, CA | October 10-13



Avenged Sevenfold, Tool, Korn, and Guns N’ Roses are taking over this heavy rock festival in California this fall.

ALTer Ego Festival

Los Angeles, CA | January 13



This year’s iHeartRadio ALTerEgo features some of the biggest names in alternative music, with headlining performances from Paramore, the Black Keys, The 1975, and Thirty Seconds to Mars. Read about the fest here.

Austin City Limits

Austin, TX | October 4-6, 11-12



Austin City Limits returns this fall to Zilker Park, though performers have not been announced at this time.

Bonnaroo

Manchester, TN | June 13-16

More than 150 acts will take the stage for the annual music and arts festival in Tennessee this June, though acts have not been announced at this time. Ahead of this year’s event, organizers addressed a price hike.

Boston Calling

Allston, MA | May 24-26

Boston Calling is set to take over the Harvard Athletic Complex again this spring, though a lineup has not been revealed yet.

Burning Man

Gerlach, NV | August 25-September 2

While technically not dubbed a “festival,” this annual event will see thousands of people come together to construct Black Rock City in the Nevadan desert. See the turmoils of 2023’s edition here.

Coachella

Indio, CA | April 12-14, 19-21

Fans are eagerly awaiting the lineup for Coachella, dubbed one of the biggest music festivals in the U.S. each spring. It will feature the top acts in the music scene across two weekends.

Cruel World

Pasadena, CA | May 11

Fans of ‘80s and ‘90s new wave, post-punk, and rock — gear up for a Cruel World Festival in May, which is set to feature Duran Duran, Blondie, and Interpol as headliners. Read about the fest here.

Dreamville

Raleigh, NC | April 6-7

Rapper J. Cole announced the dates for his Dreamville Festival in 2024, returning to his home state of North Carolina. A lineup has not been announced at this time.

EDC Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV | May 17-19

Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival features the hottest artists in the EDM community. Festival organizers promise a lineup coming soon.

Electric Forest

Rothbury, MI | June 20-23



Electric Forest returns this year with Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, and Excision.

Essence

New Orleans, LA | July 5-7

Essence, the “festival of culture,” is celebrating its 30th anniversary this summer. A lineup is yet to be announced.

Hangout Fest

Gulf Shores, AL | May 17-19



The three-day festival on the white sand beaches of Gulf Shores is set to reveal its lineup this month.

Inkcarceration

Mansfield, OH | July 19-21

All inkmates are summoned to return to the Ohio State Reformatory for the 2024 edition of the event — featuring rock bands and tattoos all weekend long.

Innings Festival

Tempe, AZ | February 23-24



Music and baseball fans are invited to double header weekends in February and March for the Innings Festival, along with the Extra Innings Festival debut.

Lollapalooza

Chicago, IL | August 1-4

The multi-genre festival returns to its homeland in Chicago this summer with a lineup coming soon. Lollapalooza also announced its fest in India.

Louder Than Life

Louisville, KY | September 25-29

Loudmouths — festival organizers said 2023’s edition was their “loudest year yet.” This year will return to the Kentucky Exposition Center in September.

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

New Orleans, LA | April 25- May 5

The legendary Rolling Stones are taking over the New Orleans Jazz Fest this year, with an official full lineup due later this month.

Outside Lands

San Francisco, CA | August 9-11

Outside Lands, the festival celebrating music, wine, food, cannabis, and everything in the Bay Area returns to NoCal mid-summer.

Railbird Festival

Lexington, KY | June 1-2

The 2024 edition of Railbird Music Festival, a two-day event, will be headlined by country’s Chris Stapleton and indie singer-songwriter Noah Kahan at the Infield at Red Mile. Read about the fest here.

Riot Fest

Chicago, IL | September 20-22

Riot Fest will take over Douglass Park, celebrating punk, rock, goth, and hip-hop genres late September.

Rolling Loud California

Los Angeles, CA | March 15-17

Rolling Loud, the country’s most popular hip-hop music festival, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year, featuring headlining performances from Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Future. Read about it and find tickets here.

Sick New World

Las Vegas, NV | April 27

Sick New World is returning to Las Vegas for its second year next spring with a stacked lineup of rock and metal artists, including System of a Down and Slipknot. Find more information about the festival here.

Shaky Knees

Atlanta, GA | May 3-5

The indie and rock festival Shaky Knees is heading into its 11th year with headlining performances from Noah Kahan, Weezer, and Foo Fighters. Read about the festival here.

Sonic Temple

Columbus, OH | May 16-19

The annual Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival will include performances from Disturbed, The Original Misfits, Pantera, and Slipknot – each set to close out a night on the main stage. Read about the fest and grab tickets here.

Stagecoach

Indio, CA | April 26-28

California’s country music festival Stagecoach will feature superstars Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen across the three-day event. Find tickets and more information here.

Sunfest

West Palm Beach, FL | May 3-5

Sunfest, the state’s largest waterfront music and arts festival, brings in around 100,000 people each year.

Tortuga Music Festival

Ft. Lauderdale, FL | April 5-7



Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival delves into country, rock, and roots tunes for the three-day event, offering a “beach escape.” This year’s lineup features Hardy, Lainey Wilson, and Jason Aldean.

Ultra

Miami, FL | March 22-24

Miami’s Ultra Music Festival, featuring EDM heavyweights for the past 24 years, will include headlining sets from Calvin Harris, Tiesto, and David Guetta. Read about it here.

Welcome to Rockville

Daytona Beach, FL | May 9-12

The four-day rock and metal festival Welcome to Rockville announced the initial bands for the 2024 edition of the festival, with Mötley Crüe, Limp Bizkit, Foo Fighters and Slipknot as headliners. Find tickets here.

When We Were Young

Las Vegas, NV | October 19-20

To fulfill the dreams of emos across the U.S., a round of artists who solidified the genre in the early 2000s are coming together to play their breakthrough albums in full, with headlining sets from My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy. Find tickets and read about the fest here.

Other fan-favorite festivals have not been announced at this time, but are set to make a comeback this year. Events that turned disastrous in 2023, including New York’s Electric Zoo and Blue Ridge Rock in Virginia, have not been confirmed at this time.

This list will be updated by TicketNews accordingly — check back as more lineups and festivals are announced in the coming months.

Last Updated on January 3, 2024