The emo music revival is here to stay.

Hawthorne Heights’ Is For Lovers festival, a play on their hit track “Ohio Is For Lovers,” just announced its third annual traveling music festival this summer. The event will star Hawthorne Heights on each date, as well as select emo heavyweights Underoath, Yellowcard, and The All-American Rejects at various shows throughout the summer.

An additional round of pop-punk, metalcore, and rock artists will take the stage. Fans can expect to see acts like Armor For Sleep, This Wild Life, Less Than Jake, Bilmuri, Cartel, The Devil Wears Prada, Knuckle Puck, Movements, and more, varying per date.

“We are happy to be back in 2024, soaking up the summer sun with these bands and fans, most of who have been shedding and shredding tears with us since 2004,” Hawthorne Heights singer JT Woodruff said in a statement. “While each show has a wildly different feel, we think it’s important to celebrate the local and regional attractions at each date.”

The traveling fest is set to kick-off with Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers on June 22 at Harveys, followed by West Virginia Is For Lovers at GoMart Ballpark, and OBX Is For Lovers at Roanoke Island Festival Park in Manteo, North Carolina. From there, they’ll head to Sauget, Illinois for Pop’s Is For Lovers, Harrah’s Stir Cover in Council Bluffs for Iowa Is For Lovers, and The Torch at the LA Memorial Coliseum for California Is For Lovers before wrapping-up at the Riverbend Music Center for Ohio Is For Lovers in Cincinnati.

Tickets head on sale at the Is For Lovers official website. Fans can also score tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Find each festival date’s full lineup and official poster below:

Is For Lovers 2024 Festival Dates

06/22 – Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers – Harveys (Lake Tahoe, CA): The All-American Rejects, Movements, Hawthorne Heights, The Starting Line, Finch, Armor For Sleep, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Free Throw, with additional special guests to be announced soon.

07/13 – West Virginia Is For Lovers – GoMart Ballpark (Charleston, WV): Underoath, Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life

07/20 – OBX Is For Lovers – Roanoke Island Festival Park (Manteo, NC): Motion City Soundtrack, Hawthorne Heights, Less Than Jake, Thursday, Armor For Sleep, This Wild Life, Battle Winner

07/27 – Pop’s Is For Lovers – Pop’s (Sauget, IL): Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life

08/24 – Iowa Is For Lovers – Harrah’s Stir Cove (Council Bluffs, IA): Yellowcard, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life, Action/Adventure

08/31 – California Is For Lovers – The Torch at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles, CA): Hawthorne Heights, Saosin, Finch, Anberlin, Bilmuri, Cartel, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life, boycomma, New Aesthetic, plus more special guests

09/07 – Ohio Is For Lovers – Riverbend Music Center (Cincinnati, OH): Hawthorne Heights, Hot Mulligan, Silverstein, Senses Fail, The Devil Wears Prada, Anberlin, Arrows in Action, Emery, Snarls, Maura Weaver, Knuckle Puck, Real Friends, Movements, The Wonder Years, Turnover, For Your Health, Maura Weaver, Slow Joy, Leggy, Touchdown Jesus, Raging Nathans, Saturday’s At Your Place, Glassworld