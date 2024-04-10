The Newport Jazz Festival is gearing up for its 70th anniversary. Set against the backdrop of Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island, this year’s festival is scheduled to run from August 2 to 4 with headliners André 3000, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Kamasi Washington.

One of the most anticipated acts of the festival is Dinner Party, a collective comprising of Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, and Kamasi Washington, fusing together jazz, hip-hop, and R&B. Rising stars such as Laufey, Corey Wong, and Samara Joy are also set to perform.

Meanwhile, established acts like Noname, Sun Ra Arkestra, and Galactic with Irma Thomas are scheduled to bring their own distinctive styles to the stage. Other acts include Jeff Parker, Terrace Martin & Calvin Keys, Alex Isley, and Kenny Barron Trio.

Tickets are currently available via the Newport Jazz Festival’s official website. Fans can also secure their spots by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off) or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

