The iconic rockers of Aerosmith have rescheduled their North American farewell tour, running from September through February 2025.
The 40-date “Peace Out Tour” had to be postponed last year after frontman Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage. While he was originally ordered to not sing for 30 days, he then found out his injury was more serious, as he had fractured his larynx, requiring ongoing care.
Now, Aerosmith is ready to return to the road with support from The Black Crowes. The trek is slated to kick-off in Pittsburgh on September 20, followed by shows in Knoxville, Washington, D.C., San Antonio, Seattle, Indianapolis, and Chicago. They’ll appear at venues along the way like Toronto’s ScotiaBank Arena, TD Garden in Boston, Denver’s Ball Arena, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, and the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City before wrapping-up at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center on February 26, 2025.
Previously-purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled shows, though the new dates will head on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time via Aerosmith’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
While it has not been confirmed at this time, it’s safe to assume that Aerosmith’s tour will include the same lineup as previously-announced last September, which includes original members Tyler, Joe Parry, Brad Whitford, and Tom Hamilton, as well as drummer John Douglas, who had been filling in for Joey Kramer over the years.
Aerosmith last released Music from Another Dimension! in 2012.
Find Aerosmith’s full list of rescheduled tour dates below:
Aerosmith | The Peace Out Farewell Tour 2024-2025
09/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/26 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
09/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
10/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/05 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena
10/08 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
10/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
11/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
11/06 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/09 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/12 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11/15 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
11/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/27 – Salt Lake City @ Delta Center
11/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
12/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
12/28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
12/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
01/04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
01/07 – Toronto, ON @ ScotiaBank Arena
01/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
01/13 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
01/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
01/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
01/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
01/25 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
02/11 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
02/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
02/17 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
02/20 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
02/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center