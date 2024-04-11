The iconic rockers of Aerosmith have rescheduled their North American farewell tour, running from September through February 2025.

The 40-date “Peace Out Tour” had to be postponed last year after frontman Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage. While he was originally ordered to not sing for 30 days, he then found out his injury was more serious, as he had fractured his larynx, requiring ongoing care.

Now, Aerosmith is ready to return to the road with support from The Black Crowes. The trek is slated to kick-off in Pittsburgh on September 20, followed by shows in Knoxville, Washington, D.C., San Antonio, Seattle, Indianapolis, and Chicago. They’ll appear at venues along the way like Toronto’s ScotiaBank Arena, TD Garden in Boston, Denver’s Ball Arena, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, and the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City before wrapping-up at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center on February 26, 2025.

Previously-purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled shows, though the new dates will head on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time via Aerosmith’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

While it has not been confirmed at this time, it’s safe to assume that Aerosmith’s tour will include the same lineup as previously-announced last September, which includes original members Tyler, Joe Parry, Brad Whitford, and Tom Hamilton, as well as drummer John Douglas, who had been filling in for Joey Kramer over the years.

Aerosmith last released Music from Another Dimension! in 2012.

Find Aerosmith’s full list of rescheduled tour dates below:

Aerosmith | The Peace Out Farewell Tour 2024-2025

09/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/26 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

09/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/05 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena

10/08 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

10/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

11/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

11/06 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/09 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/12 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/15 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

11/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/27 – Salt Lake City @ Delta Center

11/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

12/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

12/28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

12/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

01/04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

01/07 – Toronto, ON @ ScotiaBank Arena

01/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

01/13 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

01/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

01/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

01/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

01/25 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

02/11 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

02/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/17 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

02/20 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

02/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center