Aerosmith fans across the U.S. are going to have to wait until 2024 to see the rockers live in action.

The “Peace Out” farewell tour was booked through 2024 with 40 shows. However, earlier this month, Aerosmith already had to postpone six shows in October to 2024 due to frontman Steven Tyler’s vocal cord damage. The doctor had ordered Tyler not to sing for 30 days.

Now, the band shared a statement on Friday noting that they won’t be able to make it back on the road so soon, forcing the entire tour to be postponed to next year.

“Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought,” the band shared on Instagram. “His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.”

Aerosmith noted that while Tyler is receiving “the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift,” his fracture is requiring patience.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world,” Tyler said in the statement. “I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

The band promised new dates will be announced “when we know more.” While all previously-purchased tickets will be honored for the new show date, fans who wish to receive refunds should reach out via point of purchase.

See the affected dates below:

Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL | FLA Live Arena

Oct. 23 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Arena

Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center

Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Nov. 19 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Arena

Nov. 25 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center

Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum

Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Dec. 31 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

Jan. 4 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Arena

Jan. 7 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center

Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena

Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center

Jan. 19 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre

Jan. 29 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena (Rescheduled from Sept. 18)

Feb. 14 – Chicago, IL | United Center (Rescheduled from Sept. 15)

Feb. 17 – Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena (Rescheduled from Sept. 27)

Feb. 21 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena (Rescheduled from Sept. 12)

Feb. 26 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena (Rescheduled from Sept. 24)

Feb. 29 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Rescheduled from Sept. 21)

