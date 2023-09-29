Aerosmith fans across the U.S. are going to have to wait until 2024 to see the rockers live in action.
The “Peace Out” farewell tour was booked through 2024 with 40 shows. However, earlier this month, Aerosmith already had to postpone six shows in October to 2024 due to frontman Steven Tyler’s vocal cord damage. The doctor had ordered Tyler not to sing for 30 days.
Now, the band shared a statement on Friday noting that they won’t be able to make it back on the road so soon, forcing the entire tour to be postponed to next year.
“Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought,” the band shared on Instagram. “His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.”
Aerosmith noted that while Tyler is receiving “the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift,” his fracture is requiring patience.
“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world,” Tyler said in the statement. “I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”
The band promised new dates will be announced “when we know more.” While all previously-purchased tickets will be honored for the new show date, fans who wish to receive refunds should reach out via point of purchase.
See the affected dates below:
Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL | FLA Live Arena
Oct. 23 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Arena
Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center
Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
Nov. 19 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Arena
Nov. 25 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center
Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum
Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Dec. 31 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
Jan. 4 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Arena
Jan. 7 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center
Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena
Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center
Jan. 19 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center
Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre
Jan. 29 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena (Rescheduled from Sept. 18)
Feb. 14 – Chicago, IL | United Center (Rescheduled from Sept. 15)
Feb. 17 – Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena (Rescheduled from Sept. 27)
Feb. 21 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena (Rescheduled from Sept. 12)
Feb. 26 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena (Rescheduled from Sept. 24)
Feb. 29 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Rescheduled from Sept. 21)
