Inglewood, California is getting ready for the grand opening of the Intuit Dome with back-to-back performances by fourteen-time Grammy Award winner, Bruno Mars – scheduled to take place on August 15 and 16.

“We are thrilled Bruno Mars will open Intuit Dome. Bruno, who has a strong connection to Inglewood, will undoubtedly deliver an iconic performance worthy of this moment and will leave a lasting impression on everyone who attends these two shows,” Gillian Zucker, CEO of Halo Sports and Entertainment, said in a press release.

Intuit Dome is the product of a nearly $2 billion investment. The state-of-the-art venue is expected to have a seating capacity of 18,000 and will become the new home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, who are relocating from their former home, Crypto.com Arena.

The new venue aims to create an intimate viewing experience, redefining the relationship between artists and audience with seats strategically positioned to hover over the floor. The premium seating configuration also helps bridge the gap between sections.

Additionally, the venue will have an 80,000-square-foot outdoor Plaza, complete with a 5,000-square-foot retail store and three bars and restaurants for pre-and post-event gatherings.

Tickets are available to see the “Just the Way You Are” singer take the stage at Intuit Dome via Mars’ official website. Fans can also visit secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”