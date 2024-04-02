Pop-punkers, emos, and alt-rock lovers: several bands are joining forces this summer for a head-banging traveling festival.

The festival, dubbed Summer School, is organized by Idobi Radio, launched by Hopeless Records’ Eric Tobin, Michael Kaminsky of KMGMT, and Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman. It also is sponsored by the music company ONErpm. The team created the traveling event following the success of Warped Tour in an effort to bring emerging acts to the forefront.

Scene Queen, the “Pink Rover” singer behind the self-proclaimed genre of “Bimbocore” is headlining the show alongside the pop-punkers of Magnolia Park. Stand Atlantic, The Home Team, Honey Revenge, and Letdown will also take the stage.

The tour is set to kick-off on Wednesday, July 10 in Cleveland at the Agora Ballroom. Throughout the summer, it will visit over 25 cities across the country including stops in Nashville, Houston, Orlando, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Seattle and more before wrapping in Anaheim on Sunday, August 17 at City National Grove.

Kaminsky expressed in a statement that he believes these six acts represent the next combination of headlining acts due to their inclusivity and musical talent.

“We’re launching idobi Radio Summer School to address a serious need for development opportunities for artists and bands to connect with audiences,” Kaminsky said.

Tickets, which are priced at $30, head on sale Friday, April 5 via the tour’s official website.

“The festival is specifically championing independent artists, labels and promoters, with 100% of the sponsorship money going to subsidize lower ticket prices,” the founders said in a statement.

Find Summer School festival’s full round of tour dates below:

Summer School Festival 2024

July

10 Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

11 Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Theater

12 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

13 Sauget, IL – Pop’s Nightclub

16 Austin, TX – The Far OUt Lounge

17 Dallas, TX– SouthSide Music Hall

18 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

20 Orlando, FL – The Vanguard

21 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

22 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade Heaven

23 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

25 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

26 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

27 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

28 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

30 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

31 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

August

2 Omaha, NE – The Admiral

3 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

4 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

6 Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium

7 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

9 Seattle, WA – The Showbox SoDo

10 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

13 Sacramento, CA – The Backyard

15 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

16 San Diego, CA – SOMA

17 Anaheim, CA – City National Grove