Eventim UK Partners With TicketPlan for Refund Protection 

The U.K.’s CTS Eventim has partnered with TicketPlan to offer refund protection to customers.

Through the partnership, TicketPlan will offer first-in-class refund protection services for fans booking experiences through Eventim.co.uk. The ticketing company sells tickets to live music events, theater performances, comedy shows, and attractions.

Launched in 2009, CTS Eventim lists more than 250 million tickets on its site to over 700,000 events across Europe and a handful of other neighboring countries. The managing director at Eventim, Martin Fitzgerald, said in a statement that Ticketplan was “the first and natural choice” for the company.

“We’re excited to be working with such a trusted brand, and we know that our customers will benefit from their product and services,” Fitzgerald said.

Ben Bray, the relationship and development director at TicketPlan, offered similar sentiments.

“We are naturally delighted to partner with Eventim UK to provide our first-in-class refund protection services to fans booking via Eventim,” Bray said.

After months of speculation, the Paris-headquartered Vivendi announced the proposed sale of its festival and international ticketing activities — including See Tickets — to CTS Eventim. Now, Eventim will not only own See Tickets, which operates in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.S., but it will also acquire parts of Vivendi Village. This includes Junction 2 in London and Garorock in France, although L’Olympia in Paris, See Tickets France, and Brive Festival are not a part of the agreement.