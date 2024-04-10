Tom Holland, widely known for his portrayal of Spider-Man, is expected to grace the Broadway stage in a production that has already captured significant attention. Following a successful run in London’s West End, “Romeo & Juliet” is reportedly gearing up for a transfer to New York City.

According to a report from the UK’s Mirror, the Jamie Lloyd Company’s production is slated to move to The Main Stem after concluding its 12-week stint in London in August.

“Romeo & Juliet will head to Broadway after its London run, with details to be announced in due course,” a source told The Mirror. “While director Jamie Lloyd has made a name for his minimalist adaptations of classic texts, the headline grabber for what is essentially yet another production of Romeo & Juliet is undoubtedly its leading man.”

