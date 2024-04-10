The rock icons of System of a Down and Deftones are teaming-up for a one-of-a-kind show at the historic Golden Gate Park — marking the first ticketed event to ever take place at the California venue.

Both bands will headline the show on August 17 with The Mars Volta, Viagra Boys, and VOWWS providing support.

“For the first time ever, a stand-alone, once in a lifetime event at the historic Golden Gate Park, System of a Down and Deftones,” read a video graphic posted by both bands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by System Of A Down (@systemofadown)

Fans can sign up at either SOAD’s official website or Deftones’ official website to receive presale access. A general on sale will begin on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. PT here. Tickets will also be available via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

The San Francisco show marks SOAD’s one of two concerts in 2024, with the second set to take place at Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival later this month. Deftones will also play only a handful of shows this year, including festival appearances at Primavera Sound, Coachella, and Lollapalooza.

Golden Gate Park, which is home to the festival Outside Lands, will reportedly hold more concerts like this in the future. According to Pollstar, Outside Lands’ promoter Another Planet Entertainment said that next year’s post-festival concert is already in the works. APE’s Allen Scott told the publication that they “wanted to host something that is unique and rare,” and “not just an artist that’s on tour and it’s another stop for them.”