Sick New World is returning to Las Vegas for its second year next spring with a stacked lineup of rock and metal artists.

The heavy metalheads of System of a Down and Slipknot will headline the festival. Slipknot, known for their chaotic and energetic shows with facemaks and uniforms with fan-favorite tracks like “Duality,” just released the EP Adderall this past June. The “Chop Suey!” singers of System of a Down, who garnered attention with their intense lyricism, hasn’t released a full-length record since 2005’s Hynotize.

The pair will be joined by metalcore’s Bring Me The Horizon, Motionless in White, Bad Omens, and Knocked Loose, metal’s Ice Nine Kills, Lamb of God, Primus, and Spirit Box. Art-rock’s A Perfect Circle will also take the stage, along with glam-rock group Black Veil Brides.

Film composer Danny Elfman, who is best known for the music behind film classics like “Spider-Man,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Corpse Bride,” “Beetlejuice,” and “Edward Scissorhands,” will also appear at the festival. Elfman, who rose to fame in the ’80s as the singer for the new wave group Oingo Boingo, is a Tim Burton collaborator and is the voice of “Nightmare Before Christmas'” Jack Skellington.

Acts like BABYMETAL, Code Orange, Dayseeker, Kublai Khan TX, and Kim Dracula will round-out the bill.

Presale tickets head on sale Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. PT with tickets starting at $20 down.

Find the full lineup below:

