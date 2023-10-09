Mitski is heading out on a North American tour, and while tickets were scooped up quickly, she’s now telling fans not to purchase tickets through resellers or scalpers.
The “Washing Machine Heart” singer is heading out on tour in support of her new record, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, next January, stopping in cities like Miami Beach, Orlando, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, and Nashville.
In a statement on social media, Mitski thanked fans for wanting to come out to her show, noting that “ticket-buying is incredibly difficult these days.” She said that she is playing seated theaters over multiple nights in a city — rather than a large venue — in order to offer “a more intimate experience to the audience.” She apologized for the “scarcity” this caused.
“In the midst of all this, the fact that scalpers buy up tickets to resell at unbelievable prices is infuriating!” she said. “So I wanted to reach out with information that may hopefully alleviate some of the confusion and distress these scalpers cause.”
She went on to note that her team is working with the show promoters and venues to “cancel tickets that are identified as scalpers or bots” and asked fans who were unable to get tickets to join her waitlist. Then, these “cancelled” tickets will be offered to those waitlisted.
Mitski also called out speculative ticketing, writing that “some so-called tickets may not be valid.”
“PLEASE DON’T BUY FROM SCALPERS & RESELLERS!” she went on. “It breaks my heart to think of you paying exorbitant amounts of money to scalpers when they have nothing to do with the shows or the efforts to make them happen. I would rather play an empty house than have you give your money to them.”
She also added that this is only the first North American leg of her tour next year, with more shows planned throughout North America and across the globe.
Now, fans are left worried about their tickets on resale marketplaces. While many tried to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, they faced many woes, including incorrect presale codes, errors, and the inability to even enter the general sale. Fans also questioned if these tickets that will get released later on be reflective of dynamic pricing. This process has left fans time and time again priced-out of tickets as Ticketmaster increases prices due to “demand.”
Instead of directing the blame towards the ticketing giant — which is already facing an investigation from the Department of Justice over its so-called monopoly with parent company Live Nation — Mitski, like many artists, are pushing the blame over to the resale market.
On Ticketmaster, Mitski’s tickets are currently available for “Verified Resale,” priced at over $200 each.
We’ve seen this time and time again with Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan, Morgan Wallen, and more: Ticketmaster requires fans to register ahead of the show, claims they are sold out, waitlists fans, and then drips-out waitlist invites for exorbitant prices.
Mitski Tour Dates 2023-2024
10-07 Edinburgh, Scotland – Queens Hall
10-09 Manchester, England – Albert Hall
10-11 London, England – Union Chapel
10-14 Berlin, Germany – Babylon
10-16 Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli / Vredenburg
10-20 Paris, France – Le Trianon
01-26 Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
01-27 Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
01-29 Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center
02-02 Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
02-03 Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
02-06 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
02-07 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
02-10 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
02-11 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
02-12 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
02-15 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
02-16 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
02-17 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
02-18 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
02-21 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
02-22 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
02-23 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
02-24 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
02-26 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
02-27 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
02-28 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
03-21 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre
03-22 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre
03-23 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre
03-24 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre
03-28 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium
03-29 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium
03-30 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium
04-04 Mexico City, Mexico – Teatro Metropólitan
04-10 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
04-11 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
04-12 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
04-13 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
