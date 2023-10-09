Mitski is heading out on a North American tour, and while tickets were scooped up quickly, she’s now telling fans not to purchase tickets through resellers or scalpers.

The “Washing Machine Heart” singer is heading out on tour in support of her new record, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, next January, stopping in cities like Miami Beach, Orlando, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, and Nashville.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mitskileaks

In a statement on social media, Mitski thanked fans for wanting to come out to her show, noting that “ticket-buying is incredibly difficult these days.” She said that she is playing seated theaters over multiple nights in a city — rather than a large venue — in order to offer “a more intimate experience to the audience.” She apologized for the “scarcity” this caused.

“In the midst of all this, the fact that scalpers buy up tickets to resell at unbelievable prices is infuriating!” she said. “So I wanted to reach out with information that may hopefully alleviate some of the confusion and distress these scalpers cause.”

She went on to note that her team is working with the show promoters and venues to “cancel tickets that are identified as scalpers or bots” and asked fans who were unable to get tickets to join her waitlist. Then, these “cancelled” tickets will be offered to those waitlisted.

Mitski also called out speculative ticketing, writing that “some so-called tickets may not be valid.”

“PLEASE DON’T BUY FROM SCALPERS & RESELLERS!” she went on. “It breaks my heart to think of you paying exorbitant amounts of money to scalpers when they have nothing to do with the shows or the efforts to make them happen. I would rather play an empty house than have you give your money to them.”

She also added that this is only the first North American leg of her tour next year, with more shows planned throughout North America and across the globe.

Now, fans are left worried about their tickets on resale marketplaces. While many tried to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, they faced many woes, including incorrect presale codes, errors, and the inability to even enter the general sale. Fans also questioned if these tickets that will get released later on be reflective of dynamic pricing. This process has left fans time and time again priced-out of tickets as Ticketmaster increases prices due to “demand.”

Instead of directing the blame towards the ticketing giant — which is already facing an investigation from the Department of Justice over its so-called monopoly with parent company Live Nation — Mitski, like many artists, are pushing the blame over to the resale market.

On Ticketmaster, Mitski’s tickets are currently available for “Verified Resale,” priced at over $200 each.

We’ve seen this time and time again with Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan, Morgan Wallen, and more: Ticketmaster requires fans to register ahead of the show, claims they are sold out, waitlists fans, and then drips-out waitlist invites for exorbitant prices.

Find Mitski tickets below via resale marketplaces and a full round of her upcoming tour dates.

Mitski Tour Dates 2023-2024

10-07 Edinburgh, Scotland – Queens Hall

10-09 Manchester, England – Albert Hall

10-11 London, England – Union Chapel

10-14 Berlin, Germany – Babylon

10-16 Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli / Vredenburg

10-20 Paris, France – Le Trianon

01-26 Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

01-27 Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

01-29 Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center

02-02 Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

02-03 Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

02-06 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

02-07 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

02-10 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

02-11 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

02-12 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

02-15 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

02-16 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

02-17 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

02-18 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

02-21 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

02-22 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

02-23 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

02-24 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

02-26 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

02-27 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

02-28 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

03-21 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

03-22 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

03-23 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

03-24 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

03-28 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

03-29 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

03-30 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

04-04 Mexico City, Mexico – Teatro Metropólitan

04-10 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

04-11 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

04-12 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

04-13 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

