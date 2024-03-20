Lollapalooza has unveiled its lineup for 2024 and set to headline this year are SZA, Tyler, The Creator, blink-182, The Killers, Future X Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex. The festival is set to take place from August 1 to 4 at Chicago’s Grant Park and has over 170 bands scheduled to perform across eight stages.

The lineup also includes Deftones, Tate McRae, Conan Gray, Reneé Rapp, Victoria Monét, Teddy Swims, Walker & Royce, Lola Young, TV Girl, and many more.

Lollapalooza has a history of launching the careers of breakout artists, and this year, it is set to see rising stars like Benson Boone, Raye, The Last Dinner Party, Tyla, Qveen Herby, Flo, and others perform.

Beyond the main stage performances, the festival hosts Kidzapalooza, presented by Lifeway Kefir. Kidzapalooza is an interactive music playground for children with activities and workshops.

Presale tickets kick off on Thursday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CT. Public on-sale begins at 12 p.m. CT. You can secure your spot by signing up and purchasing tickets at www.lollapalooza.com. Festival-goers can also purchase their tickets by visiting sites such as MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete Lollapalooza lineup can be found below: